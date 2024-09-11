September 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica History Museum’s Annual Event Returns with Top Chefs and Performances

Photo: Official

Gala 2024: A Night of Storytelling, Comedy, and Cuisine for a Cause

The Santa Monica History Museum’s annual Gala returns on September 29, featuring an evening of storytelling, comedy, and top-notch cuisine. Held at the historic Santa Bay Woman’s Club, the event will raise funds for the museum’s initiatives.

The highlight of the evening is a performance from “Storyectomy: UnHoused,” a showcase of narratives from individuals impacted by homelessness. Participants have undergone six weeks of training to craft their stories, blending resilience and humor in their performances.

The event will also feature dishes from renowned Los Angeles chefs Susan Feniger, Dina Samson, Sandra Cordero, and Johanna Laut. These chefs will serve a divine selection of gastronomic bites. Food fans will have the unique opportunity to meet and mingle with these stars of the LA food scene.

  • Chef Susan Feniger, a James Beard and Julia Child award winner, along with her long-time collaborator Chef Mary Sue Milliken is a celebrated icon of the LA food scene with acclaimed restaurants, CITY Café, CITY Restaurant, Border Grill, Ciudad, Pacha Mamas, BBQ Mexicana, SOCALO Santa Monica, and the new Alice B. in Palm Springs. Chef Feniger has starred in over 400 episodes of the Food Network’s Too Hot Tamales, co-authored six cookbooks, including Susan Feniger’s Street Food, and competed on Bravo’s Top Chef Masters. Chef Feniger brings unparalleled expertise and flair to the evening.
  • Restaurateur Dina Samson, co-founder/owner with Chef Steve Samson of Rossoblu, Superfine Playa, and Superfine Pizza. Dina also received the James Beard and Leadership and Resilience awards for her work as co-founder of Regarding Her Food and is a James Beard Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership fellow.
  • Chef Sandra Cordero, of the celebrated Santa Monica-based Xuntos tapas bar, named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the Best Places to Eat and Drink in L.A. Chef Cordero is a James Beard WEL Fellow and co-founder of Regarding Her, a national nonprofit supporting women in hospitality. She is also Executive Chef and Owner of Gasolina café|market|wine bar.
  • Chef Johanna Laut since opening in 2015 under the direction of Chef Bryant Ng, Cassia has earned accolades, including a James Beard semifinalist nomination for “Outstanding Restaurant” (2023) and “Best New Restaurant” (2016). Featured annually in the Los Angeles Times “101 Best Restaurants” list and the MICHELIN Guide California (2021-2023), Cassia has also received praise from the New York Times, Bon Appétit, GQ, and more.

Comedian Nicole Blaine, owner of The Crow Comedy Club, will host the event, with stand-up comic Brooklyn Jones and a performance by The Freedom Singers, who gained national recognition on “America’s Got Talent.”

This year’s honoree is the Community Corporation of Santa Monica, recognized for its 40 years of providing affordable housing in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the gala are available online, with proceeds supporting the Santa Monica History Museum.

