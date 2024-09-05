September 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Department Speaks Out About Viral Video Confrontation

Photo: Facebook

A “Scam the Scammer” Video Was Recorded and Edited Selectively

The Culver City Police Department issued a press release on Wednesday afternoon about a viral video circulating on social media. The statement said that the CCPD is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a group recording a “scam the scammer” confrontation at a Culver City hotel. In the interest of mitigating the potential for the public to misunderstand the video, Chief Sims has chosen to issue a statement. 

In the statement, a message from Culver City’s Chief of Police, wishes to make it known that in April 2023, Culver City Police responded to a call about a subject inside a hotel room refusing to leave. The officers diffused the situation and documented the facts in a report. 

The statement goes on to say that edited video clips of the encounter, later posted by a social media personality, show a man asking our officer to address a subject’s immigration status. Our officer explained that in alignment with California State law and Culver City policy, enforcement action would not be taken regarding the man’s immigration status.

According to the officers’ investigation revealed no cause to place the subject under arrest, and the incident was documented. While the actions taken by our officers aligned with city and state law, and the incident depicted in the video occurred over a year ago, we have taken this as an opportunity to review the event. 

It ends by saying that the Culver City Police Department is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in all our actions. We will continue to work with our community to maintain a safe Culver City for all.

in News
