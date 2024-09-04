­­­Willows School Celebrates 30 Years of Great Minds Growing

By Susan Payne

Thirty years ago, a group of educators banded together to create a new school in the spring of 1994 — one envisioned to be progressive and innovative. The school would have an educational approach with strong academic roots that instilled character and compassion, inspired intellectual fearlessness and flexibility, and appealed to a broader demographic throughout Los Angeles.

Several months later, The Willows Community School broke ground and hosted its first cohort of 93 students in an old Culver City warehouse under the prolific vision of Lisa Rosenstein, the head of school.

Today, The Willows flourishes behind its strong foundation and commitment to each student on a beautiful four-acre campus. The Willows’ acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across the city gives the school a unique combination of innovation and tradition.

Children who started at The Willows in the early and mid-90s are now in their 30s, some taking positions on the board of school and becoming educators themselves, others taking the spirit of their early education into adulthood and others introducing their littles to an educational experience designed to inspire, motivate and impel students to question, investigate and take hands-on ownership of their learning.

“One of the greatest privileges for me is to see how many alumni come back to become teachers and how they talk about what their Willows education meant to them and how they want to continue that legacy, and how that gives them real meaning and purpose in their lives,” Rosenstein said. “That’s one of the most gratifying experiences for me.”

As the founding head, Rosenstein has witnessed The Willows as first an idea, to a haven that encourages flexibility, resiliency and beauty at every stage of development — even during the hard times. During 2020, a global pandemic touched nearly every continent and caused mass school and business closures. In response to this, The Willows created a nimble transition to hybrid learning and allowed students to continue to grow as the school eventually facilitated a safe re-entry to on-campus learning.

“When I looked back on COVID, I see how the faculty and administration came together and were committed to try their best to keep those connections going between themselves and the students while also holding onto the progressive approach of education. People stepped up and met the challenge and they really did embody the can-do spirit, that was a proud moment for me,” Rosenstein recalled.

True to its roots, The Willows has continuously prepared students for a rapidly changing modern world while sustaining the vision of the founding families — a reality with a community of students filled with the joy of learning, passionate about giving back.

“There are so many proud moments. But it’s the moments where the day-to-day become extraordinary, like when kids have that ‘aha!’ moment or a teacher so excited, that’s the fuel that ignites the school to continue to move forward and be dynamic,” Rosenstein said.

The Willows educational program places emphasis on knowing yourself, cultivating empathy and promoting well-being for its students, parents and extended community through life skills classes, service learning projects and visiting speakers.

As The Willows prepares to embark on its 30-year anniversary, Rosenstein is looking forward to reuniting students with their beloved teachers — colleagues and staff that carry the spirit of The Willows as they develop young minds. “I feel privileged to have been the leader for 30 years and being able to continue to work with such a dedicated and bright group of people — they are who moves the needle,” she said.