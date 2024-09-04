Recap: City Council Approves General Plan 2045 During Latest City Council Meeting

Zoning Code Updates Aim to Streamline Development and Increase Housing

General Plan 2045, Zoning Code Updates Approved

Five years in the making, the City Council approved the General Plan 2045 and Zoning Code Updates. The General Plan establishes the City’s long-term vision to guide how the city will develop for the next 20 years. The General Plan update kicked off in 2019. It was developed through a robust community outreach process, including over 50 public meetings, 14 community pop-up informational events, 18 General Plan Advisory meetings, 20 Technical Advisory Community Meetings, 13 Planning Commission and City Council meetings, and a mailing to over 38,000 residents and business owners.

The General Plan and Housing Element is implemented through the Zoning Code, which provides standards for building development. The Zoning Code Update aims to streamline the development approval process, as well as establish mixed-use zones throughout the city, to increase housing production and opportunities for job creation. The streamlined approval process establishes the following thresholds:

Administrative (Director) approval of residential projects up to 25 dwelling units, commercial projects smaller than 15,000 square feet, and all density bonus projects.

The Planning Commission will review residential projects with more than 25 dwelling units and commercial projects with more than 15,000 square feet.

Two community meetings are now required for both housing and commercial projects.

Other changes include reducing the floor area ratio (FAR) in the R-1 Single Family Zone from 0.60 to 0.45. Height increases are also proposed in some of the mixed-use zones, requiring stepping down in height next to R-1 Single Family and R-2 Duplex zoning districts. Heavy industrial areas would become “non-conforming,” meaning heavy industrial uses would be limited to current configurations and sizes, prohibiting expansion.

The Zoning Code Update also includes best practices, such as adding missing uses like electric vehicle charging stations and community gardens, simplifying regulations in the open space zone, and establishing floor area ratios to regulate commercial projects.

The General Plan 2045 anticipates growth in Culver City over the next twenty years. Forecasts predict an additional 21,600 residents, 12,700 new housing units, and 16,260 new jobs. Currently, the City has 2,981 new housing units in the development review pipeline, including 541 affordable units.

The projected growth of the General Plan was analyzed in a Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR). Most environmental impacts were determined to be less than significant, with four significant unavoidable impacts to transportation, air quality, noise, and historic resources. A mitigation and monitoring program has been established to lessen those impacts over the next two decades. A fiscal impact analysis was conducted to forecast the projected growth in revenue and expenditures resulting from implementing the General Plan. While the analysis projected a $11.9M City budget deficit in 2045, there are opportunities identified to in the General Plan’s Economic Development Element for increasing municipal revenues to help offset that projected deficit.

Future development regulations for the Fox Hills neighborhood were discussed. The Mixed Use High and Mixed Use Medium zoning designations were presented as consistent with the City’s adopted Housing Element and as an appropriate designation for larger parcels found in Fox Hills and across the City. Future improvement projects were identified, including the Fox Hills Specific Plan and Safer Fox Hills, to improve the area’s mobility, access, and livability. The City will also start a Specific Plan process for the Hayden Tract neighborhood, which will become a mixed-use area with permitted residential uses.

The City Council voted on several portions of the General Plan and Zoning Code updates, including:

Approved requiring a minimum of two community outreach meetings for residential and commercial projects. Vice Mayor Dan O’Brien and Council Members Goran Eriksson, Albert Vera Jr., and Freddy Puza voted favorably. Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin abstained.

Approved Amendment 5 as proposed by the Planning Commission to change zoning along the south side of Culver Boulevard between Elenda and Sepulveda Boulevard from mixed-use neighborhood to multi-family low residential-only. Vice Mayor O’Brien and Council Members Eriksson and Vera Jr. voted in favor. Council Member Puza voted against it. Mayor McMorrin abstained.

Approved Amendment 3 to add auto sales in mixed-use medium and mixed-use industrial zones with a conditional use permit as proposed by the Planning Commission. Vice Mayor O’Brien and Council Members Eriksson, Vera Jr., and Puza voted in favor. Mayor McMorrin abstained.

Adopted a resolution approving the General Plan 2045 with suggested changes. Vice Mayor O’Brien and Council Members Eriksson, Vera Jr., and Puza voted in favor. Mayor McMorrin abstained.

Introduced an ordinance amending the Culver City Zoning Code Update. Vice Mayor O’Brien and Council Members Eriksson, Vera Jr., and Puza voted in favor. Mayor McMorrin abstained.

To remain in compliance with state law, the required updates must be made by October 15, 2024. The City will establish a reporting dashboard to track progress on key General Plan work plan items.

Staff Provides Homelessness Emergency Update

The City Council received another update from Tevis Barnes, Housing and Human Services Director, on Culver City’s homelessness emergency. At Monday’s City Council meeting, the City of Culver City unveiled a new online Homeless Services Performance Dashboard that tracks the City’s efforts in providing services to the City’s unhoused population. The Homeless Services Performance Dashboard on the City’s website details approximately 70 measures of key service performance for City programs and services that provide resources to the most vulnerable in our community. It is an effective method to communicate our progress, support our unhoused neighbors as they begin a new chapter of life, and provide transparency on our efforts to the Culver City community.

The data on the Culver City website is extensive, highlighting calls for service, individuals housed at interim and permanent housing, wraparound services including case management and mental health services touchpoints, costs associated with each program, and more. To view specific program data, please click on any of the links and visit the specific page below:

Updated data will be published quarterly, along with an email update to community members interested in tracking the City’s progress. The City of Culver City remains dedicated to leading with care and helping our unhoused neighbors live better lives.

Awards & Recognitions

City Council honored several outgoing members of Culver City Commissioners, Boards, and Committees for their service to the community on Monday evening. Eight of the 15 were in attendance.

Demetria Richardson has admirably served the residents of the City of Culver City since June 2020, during her four-year term as a highly committed member of the Culver City Landlord Tenant Mediation Board. During her tenure, Demetria Richardson contributed to meaningful discussions within the Landlord Tenant Mediation Board.

has admirably served the residents of the City of Culver City since June 2020, during her four-year term as a highly committed member of the Culver City Landlord Tenant Mediation Board. During her tenure, Demetria Richardson contributed to meaningful discussions within the Landlord Tenant Mediation Board. George Montgomery has admirably served the residents and business community of Culver City as a member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee since 2017, serving as Chair in 2022-2023. During his tenure on the Committee, George Montgomery advocated for important mobility issues, particularly as related to safety, to decrease the incidence of pedestrian and bicyclist injury and improve the quality of life in Culver City.

Michelle Weiner has admirably served the residents of Culver City as a member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee since its formation in 2016, serving multiple terms as Chair and Vice Chair, and also served as an advisor for earlier City bicycle planning initiatives. During her tenure, Michelle Weiner provided Culver City staff with valuable input regarding City mobility initiatives and infrastructure projects, including the Exposition to Downtown Connector project, the La Ballona Safe Routes to School program, and most notably, the creation of the Local Road Safety Plan and the City’s first Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Plan.

William Rickards has, since 2016, proudly served as a highly committed member and past Chair of the Culver City Parks, Recreation, and Community Services (PRCS) Commission, as a member of the Culver City Interfaith Alliance, and as an occasional base player alongside the ukulele group, the Culver City Strummers. During his time as a PRCS Commissioner, Rickards facilitated and participated in community conversations, such as “Race, Religion, & Culture: Living in Harmony within our Community” and “The Power of Community—What we can do to stop Bullying;” and community activities, such as the Bahai Community’s Unity in Diversity Picnics.

has, since 2016, proudly served as a highly committed member and past Chair of the Culver City Parks, Recreation, and Community Services (PRCS) Commission, as a member of the Culver City Interfaith Alliance, and as an occasional base player alongside the ukulele group, the Culver City Strummers. During his time as a PRCS Commissioner, Rickards facilitated and participated in community conversations, such as “Race, Religion, & Culture: Living in Harmony within our Community” and “The Power of Community—What we can do to stop Bullying;” and community activities, such as the Bahai Community’s Unity in Diversity Picnics. Lisette Palley was appointed to the Disability Advisory Committee (DAC) in 2008 and has proudly served the City of Culver City as a highly committed advocate for individuals with disabilities. Palley continues to promote and strive for advocacy for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and encourages us all to take the time to learn about the needs and experiences of Culver City residents living with disabilities.

Nancy Barba has shown her dedication to service as a Planning Commissioner, playing a central role in the City’s planning process by advising the City Council on planning and development issues, assuring the City is seeking to achieve the goals established by the General Plan, and providing a conduit for residents and other community stakeholders to engage in planning issues, project proposals, and provide their views. Barba has served four memorable years on the Planning Commission, from July 2020 to June 2024.

Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin has been a dynamic, enthusiastic, and highly productive Cultural Affairs Commissioner since 2016. Her seat on the Performing Arts Grants subcommittee has helped provide over $1 million in support of performing arts grants to arts organizations, which has greatly enhanced the cultural life of Culver City, especially providing crucial support to arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet Cameron Hoult was appointed to the Disability Advisory Committee (DAC) in 2014 and has proudly served the City of Culver City as a highly committed advocate for individuals with disabilities. Dr. Hoult contributed to the discussion and review process for several important DAC projects, including the Culver City community survey, Disability Awareness Month commendations and proclamations, the annual Disability Awareness Month Carnival, and more.

City Council also awarded a Certificate of Recognition to Motoichi “Micky” Horino of Sushi Mashiko for outstanding commitment and dedication to providing high-quality service to the City of Culver City. For 34 years, visitors to Sushi Mashiko have been able to enjoy meals prepared by traditionally trained Head Chef, Motoichi “Micky” Horino, and with the help of his wife Keiko, and three daughters, have fed multiple generations of families, while keeping prices accessible for all to enjoy.

City Council also celebrated the 100th anniversary of The Culver Hotel with a commendation. On September 4, 1924, Harry Culver opened the doors to the Culver Hotel, originally called the Hunt Hotel, and thousands flocked to see the Culver “skyscraper.” The Culver Hotel also welcomed legendary stars such as Mickey Rooney, Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford, Lana Turner, Buster Keaton, Dorothy Dandridge, Douglas Fairbanks, Frank Sinatra, and Ronald Reagan, and the second floor acted as Harry Culver’s business offices. In 1997, it was registered as a National Landmark. Then, in 2007, Maya Mallick and her family purchased the property and completely renovated it to its current state, meshing past and present décor into 46 beautifully appointed rooms, dining and event spaces. The Culver Hotel is an iconic centerpiece of Culver City and a much-loved location for celebrations, including the “Party of the Century” in celebration of the City of Culver City’s 100th birthday. The City Council celebrates the hotel’s important role in making Culver City a vibrant destination and wishes the hotel, its owners, and its staff many more years of success as a historical gem in the Heart of Screenland!

Additional Council Decisions

Additional items approved by the City Council include:

Additional information about each topic heard at the City Council meeting can be found in the staff reports and backup attachments for the items, which are posted along with the agenda on the City’s website. The video of the City Council meeting will be made available on the City’s website for viewing.The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 9th.