Man Stabbed In Culver City; Culver City Police Seek Suspect in Late Night Attack

Photo: Facebook

Victim Found with Deep Wound; Authorities Ask Public for Information

A man was found with a serious stab wound in Culver City on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Culver City Police responded to a report at 1:14 p.m. of a man walking near Helms Avenue and Jacob Street who appeared to have been stabbed. According to authorities, the reporting party stated that they saw the man bleeding, who then told them he had been stabbed before walking away.

Officers located the victim and discovered a deep laceration, approximately four inches long, on his forearm. Culver City Fire Department personnel provided immediate medical assistance at the scene before transporting the man to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the stabbing occurred late Tuesday evening, near the 2900 block of La Cienega Boulevard. The victim reported that he was pushed from behind and then stabbed in the arm. Believing he was being robbed, the victim fled southbound on La Cienega Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, aged between 30 and 40, and is believed to frequent the area where the attack took place.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Culver City Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. The Watch Commander can also be reached at (310) 253-6202.

