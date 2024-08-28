August 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rebel Kitchens Premieres in Hollywood, Showcasing L.A.’s Most Unique Culinary Talent

Photo: Dolores Quintana

New PBS Socal Series Dives Into the Passion and Perseverance of Trailblazing Chefs

The new PBS Socal web series Rebel Kitchens held its world premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday. Co-produced by PBS and Life & Thyme, this beautiful show is about what makes some of Los Angeles’ most unique chefs and one food entertainer work so hard and go against the hospitality industry’s grain. It features Jihee Kim of Perilla LA, Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo of Ilé, Doña Tenchita of Comedor Tenchita, Diego Argoti of Poltergeist, and Alex & Elvia Garcia of Evil Cooks.

The anticipation was palpable as a crowd of over three hundred people eagerly filled the theatre, eagerly awaiting the commencement of the show. You can catch the first episode of the series, featuring Chef Diego Argoti of Poltergeist, here. 

Argoti, who used to cook at Bavel and Bestia, has his way of doing things that have resulted in food and a dining experience like no other. How do you describe something that defies categorization? The answer is that you don’t. You should just enjoy the experience and the excellently prepared food. Since Poltergeist is inside the arcade Button Mash, you also enjoy the joyous atmosphere. 

New episodes will premiere each week. The next episode is about Evil Cooks, a married pair of chefs known for their incredible tacos, including the Poseidon, an octopus al pastor with Yucatan spices, and the “McSatan,” a cheeseburger taco that won praise for actor Elijah Wood. Alex and Elvia Garcia also offer a “Heaven” menu where you can get vegetarian and vegan options. They are also celebrated for their dessert tacos made with hybrid tortillas, the flan taco, and the churro cheesecake taco crafted by Elvia. 

The series is a very empathetic look at what drives these creative cooks. It brought me to tears, watching how much their food and how it affects people means to them. The traditions that each chef honors from their culture or a mix of cultures show the depth of the thought and heart that go into making a plate of food. How much work goes into every day of service and the little piece of who they are as people or their heart that they serve, hoping that the people who come to their restaurant or pop up will understand. To them, it is so much more than just a plate of food. 

Antonio Diaz of Life & Thyme co-produced, directed, and was responsible for the cinematography of each episode. His work reflects his sensitivity to the subjects and the rebelliousness of his own heart. Instead of just bringing in standard lighting, he worked with the restaurant’s aura, with the purples and greens of Poltergeist, using smoke to enhance the storytelling of Ilé and the metal and punk roots of Evil Cooks. It’s more than just lighting; for Diaz, it’s about capturing part of the spirit of these spectacular chefs and giving you a glimpse into their minds and hearts.

