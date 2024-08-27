Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Sonic and Friends Return to Face Shadow in New Trailer

Sonic Goes Up Against a Powerful New Foe, With Keanu Reeves Joining the Cast

Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends will return to the big screen this holiday season in what promises to be his most thrilling adventure yet in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In the latest installment of the popular franchise, Sonic teams up with his allies, Knuckles and Tails, to face a formidable new foe: Shadow the Hedgehog, a mysterious and powerful villain unlike any they’ve encountered before. The latest actors to join the series will bring even more delightful action and comedy to the screen and usher a beloved worldwide action star into the mix.

The trailer for the newest installment in the franchise was released on Tuesday after projections of images from the film debuted in cities worldwide. You can watch the new trailer here:

James Marsden as Tom and Tika Sumpter as Maddie in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.

As Team Sonic finds their abilities outmatched by Shadow, they are forced to form an unlikely alliance in a desperate bid to save the planet.



The great news is that Jeff Fowler, who helmed the previous Sonic films, and Pat Casey, Josh Miller (the writing team behind the holiday action hit Violent Night), and John Whittington (Lego Batman Movie), who penned all of the other films in the series, have all returned to create this newest Sonic movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features an all-star cast that includes returning actors Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, and Lee Majdoub. Newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter join the cast, with Keanu Reeves debuting as Shadow the Hedgehog in the franchise.