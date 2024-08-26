August 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Black Restaurant Week Returns to Los Angeles for 7th Annual Celebration

Photo: Official

Explore and Support Black-Owned Eateries Across LA Starting August 23

Black Restaurant Week is back for its 7th annual campaign in the Los Angeles region. The event, which began on August 23, invites food lovers to explore and support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and sweet shops across the city and surrounding metro areas. It highlights the diverse flavors and rich culinary traditions of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.

The origins of Black Restaurant Week trace back to Houston in 2016, where the inaugural event successfully showcased local Black-owned businesses. The positive response quickly led to the event expanding to over a dozen cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, where it has become an annual tradition.

The 2024 Southern California edition features a wide array of participants, including iconic establishments like Dulan’s Soul Food and A Family Affair Southern Cuisine in Park-Windsor Hills, Café Ruisseau, and Cakes by Chante in Beverly Hills, and The Original Taco Pete, ONE876 Caribbean Restaurant, and Worldwide Tacos on the Westside. A full list of participating eateries is available on the Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week website.

Black Restaurant Week is more than just an opportunity to enjoy great food—it’s a platform for celebrating and supporting the culinary contributions of Black-owned businesses. This support is particularly crucial when the restaurant industry continues to face significant challenges, making your participation in this event more important than ever.

“Since 2016, we aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations,” said Falayn Ferrell, Operations Managing Partner of Black Restaurant Week, LLC. The campaign emphasizes the importance of community support and cultural appreciation, making it a vital part of the culinary calendar in Los Angeles and beyond.

