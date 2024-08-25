August 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Gelson’s Partners with Local Coffee Roaster Go Get Em Tiger to Launch Ultra-Premium Coffee Line

Photo: Gelson’s

New Epicure Coffee Series Holds Free Tasting Westfield Century City Mall Gelson’s Location

Gelson’s Market is celebrating the launch of its new Epicure Coffee Series collaboration with acclaimed specialty coffee roaster Go Get Em Tiger with a free pour-over coffee giveaway. The event is set for Tuesday, August 27, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, exclusively at the wine bar at Gelson’s Century City location.  

Bear Goodell, the Director of Product and Roasting Operations at Go Get Em Tiger, and baristas will serve free sample cups of the Epicure line coffees. The event will showcase four new elite coffee varieties sourced from top international producers and roasted locally in Los Angeles. 

The Epicure Coffee Series is an extension of Gelson’s premium offerings. It joins the Epicure Wine Series, which was introduced in 2022 and has received high praise, including 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast for its Howell Mountain and Yountville Cabernet Sauvignons.

The new coffee line is aimed at true coffee aficionados, featuring three single-origin varieties and one blend, all sourced from top international producers and roasted locally in Los Angeles County. The varieties include:

  • Abaya Lake Ethiopia (medium-light bodied): A single-origin coffee from the Nensebo Woreda region of Ethiopia, known for its elegant floral notes and hints of jammy stone fruit.
  • Boa Vista Brazil (medium-bodied): Sourced from the Cerrado Mineiro region of Brazil, this coffee offers the fragrance of dried fruits like raisins and figs with a nutty finish.
  • Cerro de Oro Guatemala (medium-bodied): Harvested in the steep Atitlán volcano region of southern Guatemala, this coffee is bold and chocolatey with subtle cherry and papaya undertones.
  • Gelson’s Reserve (medium-dark bodied) is the series’ signature blend, combining varieties from Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras to deliver a rich, chocolatey espresso profile.

The Epicure Coffee Series adds to Gelson’s existing premium coffee lineup, which includes well-known brands such as Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia, Peet’s, Philz Coffee, and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, as well as nearly two dozen Gelson’s private-label options.

Kyle Glanville, founder and CEO of Go Get Em Tiger, effused about the partnership. “Gelson’s legacy of quality, community, and customer service aligns perfectly with our mission. This collaboration elevates grocery coffee to new heights, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Glanville, a former U.S. Barista Champion.

Rich Gillmore, Gelson’s Vice President of Center Store, echoed the sentiment: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Go Get Em Tiger to launch our Epicure Coffee Series. We believe this will become a cherished part of our guests’ daily routines, offering some of the finest coffees in the world.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Kroger and Albertsons to Defend Merger in Federal Court Amid FTC Challenge

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Black Restaurant Week Returns to Los Angeles for 7th Annual Celebration

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

Explore and Support Black-Owned Eateries Across LA Starting August 23 Black Restaurant Week is back for its 7th annual campaign...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Three Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Bel-Air

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

Four-Vehicle Collision Causes Major Traffic Jam Near Mulholland Drive Three people were hospitalized Saturday night following a four-vehicle collision on...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Council to Hold Final Hearing on General Plan and Zoning Code

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Residents Encouraged to Participate in Key Planning Meeting on August 26 Culver City residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

LAPD Issues Community Alert Amid Surge in Upscale West LA Neighborhood Burglaries

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Thieves Target High-End Valuables in Residential Break-Ins Across West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Nationwide, Free for Uninsured Adults Until the End of August

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28 The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Strange Darling

August 23, 2024

Read more
August 23, 2024

J.T. Mollner’s film Strange Darling is not what it seems. While it is, on the surface, a “cat and mouse”...

Photo: Cinespia
News

Cinespia Announces Spooky October Screenings, Including “Suspiria” at The Orpheum

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Celebrate Halloween Season with Classic Horror Films Under the Stars and Indoors Cinespia, the popular Los Angeles outdoor cinema experience...

Photo: LASD
News

27-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Culver City Metro Station on August 18

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Detectives Believe There Could Be More Victims, Seek Additional Information  Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols on the Westside on Friday

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Culver City and Westchester Have Been Pinpointed for DUI Stops This Weekend The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will conduct...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Targeting FLiRT Variant Amid Rising Cases

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

New mRNA Vaccines for 2024-2025 Season Authorized as U.S. Covid Deaths Surge The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @culvercitywlanews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...
News, Video

(Video) Pizzeria Nero, From Chef Jason Neroni, at Esters Wine Bar in Santa Monica

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

For one night only, Chef Jason Neroni’s Pizzeria Nero popped up at Esters Wine Bar with the chef in the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Discover the Chefs Redefining Food Culture in Rebel Kitchens of SoCal—Premieres with an Exclusive Screening Event at Neuehouse

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

PBS SoCal’s New Series Rebel Kitchens Explores LA’s Culinary Innovators A brand new web series from PBS SoCal, co-produced with...

Photo: The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pumpkin Spice Wars: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season, Beating Starbucks to the Punch

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

California-Based Chain Unveils Fall Menu with New Pumpkin and Maple-Flavored Drinks and Treats. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has kicked...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR