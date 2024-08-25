Gelson’s Partners with Local Coffee Roaster Go Get Em Tiger to Launch Ultra-Premium Coffee Line

New Epicure Coffee Series Holds Free Tasting Westfield Century City Mall Gelson’s Location

Gelson’s Market is celebrating the launch of its new Epicure Coffee Series collaboration with acclaimed specialty coffee roaster Go Get Em Tiger with a free pour-over coffee giveaway. The event is set for Tuesday, August 27, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, exclusively at the wine bar at Gelson’s Century City location.

Bear Goodell, the Director of Product and Roasting Operations at Go Get Em Tiger, and baristas will serve free sample cups of the Epicure line coffees. The event will showcase four new elite coffee varieties sourced from top international producers and roasted locally in Los Angeles.

The Epicure Coffee Series is an extension of Gelson’s premium offerings. It joins the Epicure Wine Series, which was introduced in 2022 and has received high praise, including 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast for its Howell Mountain and Yountville Cabernet Sauvignons.

The new coffee line is aimed at true coffee aficionados, featuring three single-origin varieties and one blend, all sourced from top international producers and roasted locally in Los Angeles County. The varieties include:

Abaya Lake Ethiopia (medium-light bodied): A single-origin coffee from the Nensebo Woreda region of Ethiopia, known for its elegant floral notes and hints of jammy stone fruit.

Boa Vista Brazil (medium-bodied): Sourced from the Cerrado Mineiro region of Brazil, this coffee offers the fragrance of dried fruits like raisins and figs with a nutty finish.

Cerro de Oro Guatemala (medium-bodied): Harvested in the steep Atitlán volcano region of southern Guatemala, this coffee is bold and chocolatey with subtle cherry and papaya undertones.

Gelson’s Reserve (medium-dark bodied) is the series’ signature blend, combining varieties from Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras to deliver a rich, chocolatey espresso profile.

The Epicure Coffee Series adds to Gelson’s existing premium coffee lineup, which includes well-known brands such as Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia, Peet’s, Philz Coffee, and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, as well as nearly two dozen Gelson’s private-label options.

Kyle Glanville, founder and CEO of Go Get Em Tiger, effused about the partnership. “Gelson’s legacy of quality, community, and customer service aligns perfectly with our mission. This collaboration elevates grocery coffee to new heights, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Glanville, a former U.S. Barista Champion.

Rich Gillmore, Gelson’s Vice President of Center Store, echoed the sentiment: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Go Get Em Tiger to launch our Epicure Coffee Series. We believe this will become a cherished part of our guests’ daily routines, offering some of the finest coffees in the world.”