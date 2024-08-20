Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, Ending Nearly Two-Year Marriage

Lopez Submits Divorce Papers Without Legal Representation, There Was No Prenup

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, ending their nearly two-year marriage, as reported by TMZ. The singer and actress filed the paperwork on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court without legal representation and submitted the documents “pro per,” meaning she was acting as her own legal representative. Lopez was seen at a West Hollywood Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location this weekend.

The actress and singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, confirming rumors that the couple have been separated for some time. The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, had a lavish second wedding in Georgia on October 20, 2022. The timing of the divorce filing on the second anniversary of that ceremony appears to be symbolic.

One of the more surprising aspects of the divorce is the lack of a prenuptial agreement. According to sources, no prenup was in place, meaning that any earnings or assets acquired during their marriage could be considered community property under California law. This is especially unexpected given that this was Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

In the filing, Lopez waived her right to spousal support and requested that the court deny any support to Affleck as well. The couple had put their shared Beverly Hills home up for sale, and Affleck, 51, has already purchased a new house in Brentwood. Lopez is reportedly searching for a new home as well.

The divorce comes after months of negotiations to reach a settlement, which have reportedly become increasingly contentious. Sources indicate that the discussions have grown so contentious that sometimes the couple is not even on speaking terms.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has been the subject of much public attention, both during their original engagement in the early 2000s and their reunion two decades later. Despite their efforts to make their marriage work, it appears that the pressures of their personal and professional lives ultimately proved too challenging to overcome.