August 21, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, Ending Nearly Two-Year Marriage

Photo: Instagram

Lopez Submits Divorce Papers Without Legal Representation, There Was No Prenup

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, ending their nearly two-year marriage, as reported by TMZ. The singer and actress filed the paperwork on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court without legal representation and submitted the documents “pro per,” meaning she was acting as her own legal representative. Lopez was seen at a West Hollywood Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location this weekend. 

The actress and singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, confirming rumors that the couple have been separated for some time. The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, had a lavish second wedding in Georgia on October 20, 2022. The timing of the divorce filing on the second anniversary of that ceremony appears to be symbolic.

One of the more surprising aspects of the divorce is the lack of a prenuptial agreement. According to sources, no prenup was in place, meaning that any earnings or assets acquired during their marriage could be considered community property under California law. This is especially unexpected given that this was Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

In the filing, Lopez waived her right to spousal support and requested that the court deny any support to Affleck as well. The couple had put their shared Beverly Hills home up for sale, and Affleck, 51, has already purchased a new house in Brentwood. Lopez is reportedly searching for a new home as well.

The divorce comes after months of negotiations to reach a settlement, which have reportedly become increasingly contentious. Sources indicate that the discussions have grown so contentious that sometimes the couple is not even on speaking terms.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has been the subject of much public attention, both during their original engagement in the early 2000s and their reunion two decades later. Despite their efforts to make their marriage work, it appears that the pressures of their personal and professional lives ultimately proved too challenging to overcome.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @culvercitywlanews Euromassage has reopened its...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Student Leader Appointed to California High School Democrats Cabinet

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Benicio Mora-Fattorini to Represent Culver City, Will Advocate at the State Level Benicio Mora-Fattorini, a prominent student leader from Culver...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles with Gourmet Chain Collabs and a Koo Koo Roo Comeback

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is...

Photo: Official
News

Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City with Live Music, Carnival Rides, Family Fun, and Free Admission

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Annual Summer Festival Set for August 23-25 at Veterans Memorial Park  Culver City’s beloved summer festival, Fiesta La Ballona, is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Drivers Face Continued Premium Increases in 2024 as Premiums Rise Nationwide

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Car Insurance Rates Surge by 15% in First Half of the Year California drivers face significant increases in car insurance...

Photo: YouTube
News

UC President Bans Campus Encampments and Masking Despite Free Speech Issues, Covid Wave

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

Michael V. Drake Cites Safety Concerns While Ignoring Violent Counterprotests at UCLA In a letter to the University of California...

Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Trump Rally in Beverly Hills Draws Supporters and a Surprise Visit from Kanye West

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Rapper Kanye West Makes Unplanned Appearance at Pro-Trump Event Another installment of the Trump Freedom Rally was held this weekend...

Photo: IMDB
News

Charges to Be Announced in Murder of “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Supporters to Hold Press Conference Demanding Justice on Monday District Attorney Gascón will announce the charges against the suspects connected...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Considers New Bans to Combat Plastic Waste and Pollution

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Proposed Restrictions Target Specific Items to Protect Ballona Creek. The City of Culver City is considering a series of new...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...
News, Video

(Video) Get Ready to Skate at Roll Santa Monica with The Skate Hunnies

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Every day until October 14 at 1324 5th Street, Santa Monica. @culvercitywlanews Get Ready to Skate at Roll Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline D’Amore

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Delicious pizza and lots of love. @culvercitywlanews Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline...

Photo: Instagram
News

Two Arrested in Connection with Matthew Perry’s Fatal Ketamine Overdose Last October

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Physician and Alleged Drug Dealer Charged in 18-Count Indictment for Actor’s Death A licensed physician and an alleged drug dealer...

Photo: Official
News

Exhibition in Culver City Honors Victims of October 2023 Attack on Israeli Music Festival

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Nova Exhibition Opens August 17, Featuring Enhanced Security Measures A new exhibition commemorating the October 7, 2023, attack on the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR