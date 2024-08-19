Trump Rally in Beverly Hills Draws Supporters and a Surprise Visit from Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West Makes Unplanned Appearance at Pro-Trump Event

Another installment of the Trump Freedom Rally was held this weekend in Beverly Hills. This rally, a show of support for the former President and current Republican presidential candidate, was first organized in 2020 by Beverly Hills resident Shiva Bagheri.

Donald Trump and MAGA values are unpopular in Los Angeles’ Westside, but Trump does have supporters who come to this rally from as far away as San Bernardino County to make their presence known. The rally usually occurs at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard. According to Spectrum News, at least three of Bagheri’s friends were arrested and charged for participating in the January 6 insurrection.

Photo Credit: IMDB

At this Saturday’s rally, rapper Kanye West made a surprise appearance when he pulled up in his Cybertruck with his wife, Bianca Censori. West has previously thrown his support behind Donald Trump after West’s failed Presidential bid but has made no statements regarding the 2024 election.



The brief visit was very exciting for Trump supporters as seen in a TikTok video from one of the attendees. Censori seemed ill at ease during the visit and stayed quiet. West may have seen the rally from the street and pulled over to see what was happening, as the visit did not seem planned.