Culver City Considers New Bans to Combat Plastic Waste and Pollution

Proposed Restrictions Target Specific Items to Protect Ballona Creek.

The City of Culver City is considering a series of new restrictions to reduce plastic waste and other pollutants found during cleanups of Ballona Creek. The proposed measures would build upon existing plastic bans and introduce additional prohibitions on specific products and practices, including the sale and use of single-use plastic beverage bottles, single-use plastic carryout bags, and balloons. The city is also looking into a citywide outdoor smoking ban and restrictions on using astroturf.

You can take the survey here.

As part of the process, Culver City is seeking input from residents and businesses to gauge the community’s response to the potential bans. The city’s outreach efforts will focus on understanding how these restrictions might impact local consumer behaviors and assess any financial hardships they could impose on businesses. Officials are particularly interested in gathering feedback on how the community perceives the environmental benefits of these measures.

The proposed bans come as part of a broader initiative to reduce pollution in Ballona Creek, a local waterway that has been plagued by trash and plastic waste. City officials believe that by restricting the use of these common pollutants, they can significantly improve the health of the creek and its surrounding environment, bringing about a cleaner and healthier community.

Residents, business owners, and other stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the city’s outreach efforts and share their thoughts on the proposed measures. The city will use the feedback to determine the next steps in potentially implementing these new restrictions.