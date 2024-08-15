Farmshop Now Serving Custom Unity Coffee Brews Alongside Their Renowned Pastries

New Coffee Offerings Include Big Sur Drip, Mojave Espresso, and Los Padres Decaf

Farmshop has introduced a new coffee offering to complement its renowned bread and pastries. In partnership with Unity Coffee, Farmshop is now serving three custom brews. Patrons at the Brentwood Mart location can now enjoy a selection of freshly brewed coffee options, including Big Sur Drip, Mojave Espresso, and Los Padres Decaf.

These new brews are now conveniently available as the daily coffee option at Farmshop’s restaurants and at the market’s espresso and coffee bar. Whether dining in or shopping at the Brentwood market, guests can now easily savor their favorite Farmshop baked goods alongside a perfectly paired cup of coffee.

The collaboration between Farmshop and Unity Coffee reflects the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality, locally sourced products that enhance the overall dining experience.

Farmshop has also tried one of this year’s TikTok trends, whisking matcha powder directly into your cold milk of choice to bring out its sweeter side. Have you tried it? Let this be your sign to stop by the coffee bar at the market to get your matcha fix. However, you like it.