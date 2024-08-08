Freddie Lee Trone Convicted in Murder of Rapper PnB Rock

Trone’s Son in State Custody, Sentencing Later This Month

Freddie Lee Trone, 42, was convicted of murder by a jury in the killing of Rakim Hasheem Allen, the rapper known as PnB Rock, at a South Los Angeles restaurant on September 12, 2022, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on August 7.

In addition to Trone’s conviction, a second defendant, Tremont Jones, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery. Both men were also convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. They are scheduled to be sentenced on August 27 in Department D of the Compton Courthouse.

The jury believed that Trone sent his 17-year-old son to the restaurant Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to kill Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock while he was having a meal with the mother of his child, according to the Associated Press. The juvenile defendant involved in the case is set for mental competency proceedings on August 28.

The case was presided over by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Connie Quinones.

“Today, justice has been served for Mr. Allen and his family, who have endured unimaginable pain losing a loved one to such senseless violence,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to them and the entire community. Thank you to my office’s Community Violence Reduction Division for their unwavering commitment to seek justice for Mr. Allen and hold Mr. Trone and Mr. Jones accountable for their actions. Let this serve as a clear message to anyone who threatens the safety and well-being of our community: our office will relentlessly pursue charges and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact on July 16, 2024. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 16, 2025, also in Department D of the Compton Courthouse.

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted the investigation.