August 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Freddie Lee Trone Convicted in Murder of Rapper PnB Rock

Photo: Instagram

Trone’s Son in State Custody, Sentencing Later This Month

Freddie Lee Trone, 42, was convicted of murder by a jury in the killing of Rakim Hasheem Allen, the rapper known as PnB Rock, at a South Los Angeles restaurant on September 12, 2022, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on August 7.

In addition to Trone’s conviction, a second defendant, Tremont Jones, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery. Both men were also convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. They are scheduled to be sentenced on August 27 in Department D of the Compton Courthouse. 

The jury believed that Trone sent his 17-year-old son to the restaurant Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to kill Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock while he was having a meal with the mother of his child, according to the Associated Press. The juvenile defendant involved in the case is set for mental competency proceedings on August 28. 

The case was presided over by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Connie Quinones.

“Today, justice has been served for Mr. Allen and his family, who have endured unimaginable pain losing a loved one to such senseless violence,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to them and the entire community. Thank you to my office’s Community Violence Reduction Division for their unwavering commitment to seek justice for Mr. Allen and hold Mr. Trone and Mr. Jones accountable for their actions. Let this serve as a clear message to anyone who threatens the safety and well-being of our community: our office will relentlessly pursue charges and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact on July 16, 2024. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 16, 2025, also in Department D of the Compton Courthouse.

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted the investigation.

in News
Related Posts
News

Golda Zahra to perform Liu in concert gala performance of Turandot

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket By Susan Payne After a remarkable sold out...
News, Video

(Video) “Snackville” Now Open at Santa Monica Pier

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @culvercitywlanews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...

Photo: Facebook
News

Boar’s Head Expands Recall of 7 Million Pounds of Deli Meats Due to Listeria Concerns

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Expanded Recall Follows the Detection of Listeria in a Liverwurst Sample, Three Deaths Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., based in...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Against Character Actor Gabriel Olds

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen Celebrates First Anniversary with Special Events and Offers

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Culver City Plant-Based Restaurant Marks Its First Year With Discounts Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a vibrant plant-based fast-casual restaurant in...

Photo: Instagram: Fat+Flour
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat+Flour’s A La Mode Night Returns to Culver City with Guest Chefs and Fresh Peaches

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Popular Dessert Event Features Guest Chefs Calli Marie and Sasha Piligian Fat+Flour’s popular “A La Mode” night will return this...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...

Photo: Neon
Entertainment, Film, News

Director Tilman Singer Returns with Atmospheric Horror Film Cuckoo, Opening on Friday

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens Face Off in the German Alps On August 9 German director Tilman Singer, known for...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Reality Star Kylie Jenner and Rapper Travis Scott Slash Price of Beverly Hills Mansion Again

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Former Couple Reduces Their Beverly Hills Home’s Price to $15.995 Million Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reduced the...

Photo: IMDB
News

Helen Hunt Expands Real Estate Portfolio with New $6.45M Brentwood Home Purchase

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Oscar-Winning Actress Adds to Her Los Angeles Property Holdings Actress Helen Hunt has expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing...
News

Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...

Photo: LADA
News

LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...

Photo: Culver City
News

Enhanced Security Measures To Be Implemented for Upcoming Culver City City Council Meetings

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Attendees at the Mike Balkman Council Chambers Will Undergo Security Screenings Starting Monday, August 12, 2024, the Mike Balkman Council...
News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR