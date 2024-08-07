Hey, Sunshine Kitchen Celebrates First Anniversary with Special Events and Offers

The Culver City Plant-Based Restaurant Marks Its First Year With Discounts

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a vibrant plant-based fast-casual restaurant in Culver City, is celebrating its first anniversary. The restaurant, founded by sisters Heather Golden Ray and Jenny Engel, has become popular for its innovative, organic menu and commitment to sustainability.

Since its opening on August 10, 2023, Hey, Sunshine Kitchen has served over 120,000 bowls, salads, sandwiches, and other plant-based dishes. The restaurant emphasizes using non-GMO and organic ingredients to create meals that are both healthy and environmentally friendly.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the local Los Angeles community over the past year,” said Heather Golden Ray and Jenny Engel, founders and co-CEOs of Hey, Sunshine Kitchen. “Our mission has always been to provide a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy delicious, plant-based meals, and it’s been amazing to see how well our vision has been embraced after a year in business.”

The anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST and will feature several special promotions and activities:

Special Anniversary Offer: Customers who RSVP and show their event registration will receive 15% off their food order. You can register here.

Complimentary Drinks: Free, refreshing beverages will be available throughout the day.

Fun Stickers and Swag for Kids: Gifts will be available for children, ensuring smiles all around (*while supplies last).

Branded Tote Bag Giveaway: Guests can take home an exclusive Hey, Sunshine Kitchen tote bag (*while supplies last).

“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our journey but also a heartfelt thank you to our community for their continued and unwavering support,” Heather and Jenny said. “We are excited to keep making delicious food for our community and look forward to many more years of bringing sunshine to Los Angeles residents and visitors alike.”

In addition to its anniversary celebration, Hey, Sunshine Kitchen is known for its Pollinator Monday program, which supports local pollinators. Every Monday, guests can take home a complimentary pollinator-friendly plant. Sponsored by partner brands and organizations, the program aims to protect bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, underscoring the restaurant’s dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.