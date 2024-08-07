Helen Hunt Expands Real Estate Portfolio with New $6.45M Brentwood Home Purchase

Oscar-Winning Actress Adds to Her Los Angeles Property Holdings

Actress Helen Hunt has expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing a lodge-style residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The Oscar winner, who starred in film hits such as Twister and As Good As It Gets and the popular long-running television show, Mad About You, acquired the property for $6.45 million, which is $1 million below the asking price as reported by The Robb Report.

Entrepreneur Spencer Rascoff, co-founder and former CEO of Zillow, was the seller and bought the property in late 2020 for $5.7 million. He still owns another property in Brentwood. The home, built in the early 1950s, has been renovated more than once and sits on over a quarter-acre of land. The property features an attached two-car garage, a gated pathway with a footbridge over a stream, and a lagoon-style swimming pool, all adding to its unique charm.

The interior of the mansion spans nearly 3,250 square feet, providing ample space for comfortable living, and has only one floor. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms, boasting hardwood floors, vaulted wood-beam ceilings with skylights, and French doors in almost every room. The open-concept layout features a family room with sliding glass doors that lead to a trellis-covered patio with a fireplace.

The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances, including a glass-front Sub-Zero refrigerator. The home also includes formal dining and living rooms and a primary suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a tiled bathroom with dual vanities and a combination tub and shower.

Hunt’s real estate holdings include a 4,200-square-foot home in the same Brentwood neighborhood, purchased for $4.6 million in 2001, and a home in Hawaii, bought for $3.7 million in 2006. Previously, she owned a Hollywood Hills mansion now owned by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.