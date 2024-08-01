August 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA Spends Over $12 Million on Spring Protests, Leading UC System in Costs

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Security and Law Enforcement Dominates UCLA’s Expenses During Protests

The University of California of Los Angeles (UCLA) spent a total of over $12 million on the campus protests that took place this spring, as reported by The Daily Bruin. The UC system spent $29.1 million in total, so UCLA’s $12.3 million, the largest total of all the schools in the California state system, is roughly 41% of the UC total. In comparison, the school with the next highest total, UC Berkeley, spent $8 million. 

UCLA’s financial allocation during the protests was heavily skewed towards security and law enforcement, with a staggering $ 11,781,917 spent on this aspect. This figure includes private security, overtime for school employees, and the deployment of police from other municipal areas like Culver City and Beverly Hills. In stark contrast, only $471,760 was allocated for campus cleaning, as estimated by the UCLA Compliance Office. The total of the costs represents 8% of the income generated by the school’s investments in 2023. 

The spending on security and law enforcement is probably still lower than it could have been had UCLA brought in law enforcement earlier in the night of April 30 and May 1, before Mayor Bass sent in the LAPD in the early morning hours. This unfathomable decision and lack of action to protect the Palestine Solidarity Encampment and the students and faculty within it may well cost them more in the future. While private security guards stood by as the enraged mob of 100 men attacked the encampment and as news helicopters broadcast the beatings and violence live on television, the cost to the school’s reputation and coffers long term might be more serious. 

Still, as The Los Angeles Times reported, some UC Regents have floated the idea that the school system should demand reimbursement from student protesters. Rick Braziel, the newly appointed associate vice chancellor for the Office of Campus Safety, blamed lack of planning for UCLA’s botched response to the uncontrolled violence and mayhem committed by counter-protesters, most of whom have still not been brought to justice. He said, as quoted by The Daily Bruin, “If we do our planning right, just the mere fact we’re planning to have a more efficient, effective response, we’re going to reduce costs.”

The school’s Vice-Chancellor Darnell Hunt, who will be the interim chancellor starting on August 1, told the student protest groups that “safety” required calling in the LAPD in force on the night of May 1. It seems puzzling that only one night before, the police needed to protect students and arrest the pro-Israeli attackers were not available, but less than 12 hours later, a large police force was able to storm the encampment and arrest 200 people. 

A member of the Faculty for Justice in Palestine, Graeme Blair, quoted by The Daily Bruin, said in a statement, “We should spend precious California tax dollars on teaching and learning. Not punishing our students for standing up for their beliefs and the Palestinian people.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Olympic Boxer Faces Transphobic Attacks After Olympic Victory: IOC Responds to Misinformation

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Algerian Boxer Faces Unfounded Transphobic Allegations After Italian Opponent Folds A female Olympic boxer from Algeria, Imane Khelif, has faced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California Rent Control Update: New Cap on Rent Increases Takes Effect

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

AB 1482 Sets New Limits on Rent Hikes Starting on August 1 The California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, known...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Investigates Fatal Shooting During SWAT Operation in West Los Angeles

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Suspect With a Knife Fatally Shot by SWAT and Has Been Identified  The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division...
News, Video

(Video) Go Go Bird’s New Chicken Sandwich Is Amazing

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Created by Foodbeast’s Reach Guinto, it is a tribute to Burger King’s Long D Chicken sandwich. You can find it...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Quick Hits: Restaurant News To Stay in the Know From Around the Westside

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Keep Up to Date With the Latest on Ubuntu, Brandoni Pepperoni, and Mievè Ubuntu, the plant-based West Hollywood eatery opened...

Photo: Instagram: Ms. Chi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ms. Chi Restaurant to Close Temporarily as Chef Shirley Chung Focuses on Recovery

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Culver City Fave Closes August 4; Online Orders Available Until August 15. Ms Chi, the beloved Culver City restaurant founded...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Unveil Fresh Dinner and Happy Hour Offerings at Socalo

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Flavorful and Affordable Happy Hour Options with Tasty New Dinner Menu Items Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken...
News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Fred Segal Closes All But One of Its Remaining Stores, Ending an Era in LA Fashion

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Iconic Brand, Impacted by the Pandemic, Has an LA Legacy Dating Back to 1961 Fred Segal, a beloved and fashionable...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Update: LA Council Motion For $2 Million Security Fund for Faith-Based Organizations Following Adas Torah Incident Withdrawn

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Motion Revised to Include All Faith Communities Seems to Have Been Pulled From Scheduled Vote on July 31 Council District...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Douglas Elliman Broker Accuses Alexander Brothers of Sexual Assault

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Star of Billion Dollar Listing Comes Forward to Tell Her Story Tracy Tutor, a leading broker at Douglas Elliman’s Beverly...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Juveniles Arrested for Vandalizing El Marino Language School with Hate Speech

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Culver City Police ArrestTwo Suspects After Investigation Culver City has seen an incident of vandalism that includes hate speech. Last...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Arrested After Running Cyclist Off Mandeville Canyon Road and Leading Police on Chase

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Suspect Commits Hit and Run in Brentwood, Leads Police on Dangerous Pursuit  A driver was arrested after allegedly running a...

Photo: MLS/The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Purchases Cliff May-Designed Property Amid Rumors of Split with Jennifer Lopez

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Mansion Features Ranch-Style Architecture, Guest House, and Equestrian Facilities Ben Affleck has purchased a new home in the Sullivan Canyon...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR