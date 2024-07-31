Ms. Chi Restaurant to Close Temporarily as Chef Shirley Chung Focuses on Recovery

Culver City Fave Closes August 4; Online Orders Available Until August 15.

Ms Chi, the beloved Culver City restaurant founded by Chef Shirley Chung, will close its doors on Sunday, August 4, due to Chef Shirley’s recent health diagnosis. This decision will allow Chef Shirley to focus on her recovery.

“We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of you—our staff, supporters, and fans,” Chef Shirley and her husband Jimmy said in a statement. “We have truly enjoyed spreading the dumpling love over the last several years and calling Culver City our home!”

Fans of Ms Chi are encouraged to visit the restaurant and enjoy its menu before the final day of operation. The restaurant will continue to operate under normal business hours until August 4. Additionally, the last days for Goldbelly orders will be August 14 and 15, providing a final opportunity to stock up on Ms Chi’s offerings. Chef Shirley reassures her followers that this is a temporary pause and orders will resume in the future.

Supporters are invited to follow the restaurant’s social media accounts, as well as Chef Shirley’s personal account, for updates and news about future dumpling ventures. Chef Chung posted a frank yet hopeful post about her diagnosis and treatment on her personal account that you can read.

“With all our love and gratitude,” Chef Shirley and Jimmy signed off, expressing heartfelt thanks to their community.