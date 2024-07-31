July 31, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Fred Segal Closes All But One of Its Remaining Stores, Ending an Era in LA Fashion

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Iconic Brand, Impacted by the Pandemic, Has an LA Legacy Dating Back to 1961

Fred Segal, a beloved and fashionable clothing store, closed its two remaining stores on Tuesday, marking a quiet end—at least for now—to a brand that has been a staple for decades. The only exception is the Culver City furniture store in the Helms district, which will remain open. The brand’s online store has also shut down. 

Despite its storied history, dating back to 1961, when Fred Segal opened his first small shop in West Hollywood, the brand could not sustain its operations after many tough years after the pandemic began in 2020. 

Jeff Lotman, the current owner, said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, “Fred Segal was more than just a store; it was a cultural touchstone that became part of the identity of Los Angeles.”

Fred Segal’s family and heirs still own the brand’s trademark and licensed it to Lotman in the store’s current incarnation. They have the choice to revive the brand with another owner should they choose to do so in the future. 

Larry Russ, the Segal family attorney said, “This is not the end of the road for the brand.”

in News
Related Posts
News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Update: LA Council Motion For $2 Million Security Fund for Faith-Based Organizations Following Adas Torah Incident Withdrawn

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Motion Revised to Include All Faith Communities Seems to Have Been Pulled From Scheduled Vote on July 31 Council District...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Douglas Elliman Broker Accuses Alexander Brothers of Sexual Assault

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Star of Billion Dollar Listing Comes Forward to Tell Her Story Tracy Tutor, a leading broker at Douglas Elliman’s Beverly...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Juveniles Arrested for Vandalizing El Marino Language School with Hate Speech

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Culver City Police ArrestTwo Suspects After Investigation Culver City has seen an incident of vandalism that includes hate speech. Last...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Arrested After Running Cyclist Off Mandeville Canyon Road and Leading Police on Chase

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Suspect Commits Hit and Run in Brentwood, Leads Police on Dangerous Pursuit  A driver was arrested after allegedly running a...

Photo: MLS/The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Purchases Cliff May-Designed Property Amid Rumors of Split with Jennifer Lopez

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Mansion Features Ranch-Style Architecture, Guest House, and Equestrian Facilities Ben Affleck has purchased a new home in the Sullivan Canyon...

Photo: YouTube
News

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Armed with a Knife in Reynier Village Incident

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Suspect Killed After Confrontation with LAPD During Burglary Call Early Monday morning, a suspect was fatally shot by police during...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Debuts The Meet Cute Sandwich and New Wine Pairings

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Vanderpump Rules Stars Introduce Savory and Sweet Creation, New Wine  By Dolores Quintana Something About Her, the two-month-old sandwich shop...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Armed Suspect in Early Morning Burglary

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Officers Responded to a Burglar Alarm on Washington Boulevard Between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Friday, July...

Photo: IMDB
News

Former Beverly Hills Based Stock Analyst Charged with Securities Fraud in Major Indictment

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Frequent TV Commentator Allegedly Manipulated Stock Market for Personal Gain, Faces 19 Counts Andrew Left, a prominent stock analyst and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Investigate Daylight Robbery After ATM Visit; Suspects Remain at Large

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Victim Followed and Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue The Culver City Police Department is investigating...

Photo: Taco Bell
News

Taco Bell Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with Exclusive Promotions

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Nationwide Debut of Baja Blast Gelato and Special Offers Mark the Anniversary Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Marina Freeway in Culver City

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

One Man Pronounced Dead After Fiery Collision A fiery two-vehicle collision on the Marina Freeway late Wednesday night resulted in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR