Juveniles Arrested for Vandalizing El Marino Language School with Hate Speech

Culver City Police ArrestTwo Suspects After Investigation

Culver City has seen an incident of vandalism that includes hate speech. Last week, Culver City Police made the discovery of the vandalism.

The press release on the incident states on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism at El Marino Language School in Culver City. Upon arrival, police discovered a broken classroom window and graffiti in several areas of the campus, including hate speech. Fortunately, as it is summer, no students were present or exposed to the incident.

An investigation was launched, leading to the identification of two male juvenile suspects from Los Angeles. On Monday, July 29, both suspects were arrested and subsequently released to their parents. Neither individual is a student within the Culver City Unified School District.

The Culver City Police Department is working closely with the Culver City Unified School District to support the school community and ensure the safety and well-being of the campuses. Additional patrols are being conducted in the area to provide peace of mind.

The Culver City Police Department condemns all forms of hate and is dedicated to combating such criminal activities.