Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

Photo: Facebook

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee

By Dolores Quintana

In one day, Brentwood resident and Vice President Kamala Harris received pledges of support from over 1,976 state delegates, enough to assure that she would be the Democratic presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention. The Democratic National Committee is reportedly moving forward with a plan to hold a virtual roll call by next week to confirm Harris and her choice for Vice President before the first deadline that is needed to meet state requirements to be on the ballot by August 7, according to Politico. 

Harris’ new campaign has also raised over $81 million since President Biden stepped down and endorsed Harris as the presumptive nominee. 

Vice President Harris’ campaign released a statement that said, “When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.

“I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people.

“This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by but to get ahead.”

“Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

The process that the Democratic Party will undergo in the next two weeks, the vetting of a Vice Presidential candidate, to be supervised by former United States Attorney General Eric Holder, and the virtual nomination of both candidates is unprecedented but necessary under the circumstances.

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Danny Boy’s Famous Original’s New Location Now Open in Westwood Village

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Acclaimed Chef Daniel Holzman Brings New York-Style Pizza to Westwood Daniel Holzman, celebrated chef and industry veteran, will open the...

