Ryan Garcia Charged with Allegedly Vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

DA Gascón Announces Charges for the Incident on June 8

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been charged with allegedly vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on June 8 by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. The charges were announced late last week.

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

Garcia, born on August 8, 1998, faces one misdemeanor count of vandalism for causing $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. The amount of defacement, damage, and destruction allegedly exceeded $400.

Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned on August 7 in Department 72 of the Airport Courthouse. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

The incident involved another individual, Celeste Cardio, who was arrested but whose case was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

The case was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.