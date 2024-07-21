July 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ryan Garcia Charged with Allegedly Vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Photo: Facebook

DA Gascón Announces Charges for the Incident on June 8

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been charged with allegedly vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on June 8 by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. The charges were announced late last week. 

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

Garcia, born on August 8, 1998, faces one misdemeanor count of vandalism for causing $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. The amount of defacement, damage, and destruction allegedly exceeded $400.

Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned on August 7 in Department 72 of the Airport Courthouse. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

The incident involved another individual, Celeste Cardio, who was arrested but whose case was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

The case was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @culvercitywlanews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...

Photo: Instagram
News

President Biden and Local Politicians Endorse Brentwood Resident VP Kamala Harris for President

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris Gains Support as Democratic Nominee In a surprise announcement on Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Four Juvenile Suspects in Vehicle Burglary Spree

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

Collaboration with Residents Leads to Arrests and Recovery of Evidence Culver City experienced a series of vehicle burglaries in various...

Photo: Cinespia
Entertainment, Film, News

Cinespia Announces Additional Special Screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

Featuring Tributes to Paul Reubens and Shelly Duvall and Annual Screenings Cinespia, the popular cinematic experience presented by Amazon MGM...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Michelle Bisnoff Arrested for $2 Million Investor Fraud Scheme

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

CEO of ESOS Rings Faces Securities and Wire Fraud Charges A Boca Raton woman was arrested today on charges of...

Photo: Nextdoor
News

Felony Battery Suspect Arrested in South Brentwood Sexual Assault on July 16

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

26-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Assault on Gretna Green Way Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Opens Nomination Period for City Council Candidates This Week

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

Residents Invited to File Nomination Papers from July 15 to August 8  The nomination period for Culver City’s City Council...
News, Video

(Video) Only One More Saturday Pop Up of Pa’s Biscuitisserie at Cardinale du Vin Left!

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

From 9 am to 2 pm, the best biscuits: their tribute to Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuits and the best...
News, Video

(Video) Cold Brew Lou Celebrates Three Years at the Motor Avenue Farmers Market With New Coffee Drinks

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Stay cool with Cold Brew Lou’s new creations, orange you curious? Check them out. @culvercitywlanews Cold Brew Lou Celebrates Three...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Danny Boy’s Famous Original’s New Location Now Open in Westwood Village

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Acclaimed Chef Daniel Holzman Brings New York-Style Pizza to Westwood Daniel Holzman, celebrated chef and industry veteran, will open the...

Photo Credit: Catherine Dzilenski
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Alert: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca to Open in Brentwood on July 26

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Roman-Style Eatery Boasts Unique Pinsa and Italian Specialties, Italian Wines Exciting news for the Westside: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca,...

Photo: Facebook
News

String of Car Burglaries Reported in Culver City Early Sunday, July 14

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Residents Urged to Check Security Footage and Take Precautions A series of car burglaries occurred in Culver City early Sunday,...

Photo: Nextdoor
Breaking News, News

Sexual Assault Reported in South Brentwood, Suspect at Large

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

LAPD Confirms Incident, Community Seeks Help to Identify Man A post on Nextdoor this evening reported the shocking news that...

Photo: Facebook
News

Elon Musk Plans to Move Twitter and SpaceX HQs Out of California

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Move Follows SAFETY Act Being Signed Into Law by Governor  Elon Musk, billionaire and CEO of Twitter, Space X, and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR