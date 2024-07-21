July 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

President Biden and Local Politicians Endorse Brentwood Resident VP Kamala Harris for President

Photo: Instagram

Vice President Kamala Harris Gains Support as Democratic Nominee

In a surprise announcement on Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced, via a press statement sent out through social media channels, that he would not seek reelection after weeks of insisting that his campaign would continue. Democratic politicians and donors criticized President Biden after his disastrous performance at the Presidential debate on June 27. 

The statement said, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a second statement, President Biden endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris, a resident of Brentwood, as the Democratic Presidential Nominee, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Vice President Harris accepted President Joe Biden’s endorsement and praised him in a social media statement, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.

I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

With a month until the Democratic National Convention and 100 days until the election, Democratic supporters of Harris have moved quickly today to endorse Harris, following in Biden’s footsteps. 

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock posted a message on Instagram that said, “Fifty years of extraordinary service to our country by our President and many momentous achievements by Joe Biden in defense of our democracy. The impact he has and will continue to make the lives of our American people better. Joe always thinks of our country first, and he has endorsed VP Kamala Harris to pick up the baton. I’ve been fortunate to have met both Kamala and Joe over the past years, and know that Kamala Harris will be a great President for all the people of this country. Go, Kamala, Go!”

Representative Ted Lieu, 36th District, which includes Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, Culver City, and Beverly Hills, said on social media, “four years ago, I was the first Member of Congress to endorse Kamala for President. VP Harris will be the Democratic nominee, and she will win in November.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said about Vice President Harris, “…California is stronger because of her work as Attorney General and Senator. America is stronger because of her work as Vice President. I am proud to endorse Vice President Harris to be the next President of the United States and call on all Democrats to join me in doing everything possible to help her win this election.”

Assemblymember Isaac G. Bryan, 55th District, which includes portions of Century City, Culver City, Palms, Ladera Heights, Mar Vista, Pico-Robertson, and West Adams, stated simply, “The right decision. Selfless, powerful, historic.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said, via social media, “Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. 

With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris.”

Culver City Mayor Yasmine McMorrin said, “Thank you for your service and leadership to our country @JoeBiden! Friends, we must do everything we can to elect @KamalaHarris & her running mate this November – & I’ll be there with her every step of the way! “

Senator Alex Padilla stated via social media post, “I’ve worked with @KamalaHarris for decades. There is no one more prepared to unite Democrats and defeat Donald Trump.

