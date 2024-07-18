Culver City Opens Nomination Period for City Council Candidates This Week

Residents Invited to File Nomination Papers from July 15 to August 8

The nomination period for Culver City’s City Council candidates will commence on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. Prospective candidates must submit their nomination papers by Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Interested Culver City residents should contact the City Clerk’s Office to arrange an appointment to receive and return nomination papers and to review the requirements and deadlines for candidacy.

Candidates must gather between 20 and 30 signatures from registered Culver City voters. To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old, residents of Culver City, and registered to vote in the city.

The upcoming General Municipal Election, scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, will see voters elect three City Council Members. Those elected will be sworn in on Monday, December 9, 2024, during the regular City Council Meeting.

City Council Members serve four-year terms and are elected at large. Incumbent Council Members may run for a consecutive second term. Annually, the Council selects one member to serve as Mayor, beginning after the City Council reorganization.

The Election/City Clerk Office operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on Friday, July 26, 2024, and August 9, 2024, when City Hall is closed.



For additional information, visit Culver City’s elections webpage at www.culvercity.org/vote. This site includes links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page, the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s website, and more election details. To make an appointment, email city.clerk@culvercity.org or call (310) 253-5851.