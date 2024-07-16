Elon Musk Plans to Move Twitter and SpaceX HQs Out of California

Move Follows SAFETY Act Being Signed Into Law by Governor

Elon Musk, billionaire and CEO of Twitter, Space X, and Tesla, has stated his intention to move Twitter and Space X out of the state of California. The reason he gives is the bill signed into law yesterday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Support Academic Futures & Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act prohibits school districts from enacting forced outing policies, providing resources for parents and students to manage conversations about gender and identity privately, protecting teachers and school staff from retaliation if they refuse to forcibly out a student. The legislation protects transgender and other LGBTQ+ students from such policies, and studies have shown that having a school that is gender-affirming and where students feel safe decreases suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth.

Musk, who has a transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has openly posted anti-trans sentiments on Twitter. Jenna Wilson legally changed her name in 2022 and came out as trans at the age of 16, but did not tell her father. Wilson gave the name change, saying, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.” as quoted by Today.com.

Musk has blamed his daughter’s school in Santa Monica, Crossroads, for his daughter’s decisions. According to Walter Isaacson’s biography on the billionaire, Musk said that his daughter’s desire to have a relationship with him changed when her views “went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil.” Musk has not only posted anti-trans content but seems intent on expressing the belief that society and Twitter are infected with a “woke mind virus” that is “either defeated or nothing else matters.” Science has not identified a “woke mind virus” to date.

The CEO sent several messages against the new SAFETY law, including announcing that Space X HQ would leave the state, “This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.” and that Twitter HQwill move to Austin, Texas.

This move comes shortly after Musk endorsed Donald Trump via social media post on July 13, saying, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk pledged to donate $45 million a month to a new super political action committee, America PAC, whose mission is to elect Donald Trump. However, based on a report from the Austin American Statesmen, the Super PAC’s filings do not include Musk as a donor as of Monday.



Ironically, on March 6, Elon Musk posted on Twitter a message that stated, “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President.” He has refused to pay the rent for some time at Twitter offices in various locations. As of January 2024, the San Francisco HQ landlord sued Musk and X Corporation for $13.6 million. Indeed, more than one landlord, including the UK office landlord and the Colorado landlord, who filed to evict the company, has filed suit against Musk and X corporation for non-payment of rent. Before he announced his endorsement of Trump, Musk announced his intention to sublease the San Francisco office space.