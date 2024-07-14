Beloved Brentwood Monument Destroyed by Vandals on San Vincente Median

A Symbol of Community History and Dedication Found in Pieces

One of Brentwood’s most cherished monuments was callously destroyed by vandals last week. The Bonner Bench, a significant part of Brentwood’s history, was installed in 1985 to commemorate the school’s 42 years of operation. It was a heartfelt donation from Esther Bonner, the school’s founder. The bench, found in pieces on the San Vincente median, was a poignant reminder of the independent elementary school, Bonner School, which served through grade 6 and was located at 11991 San Vicente Boulevard from the 1960s to the mid-80s. Its destruction is a loss not just of a physical structure but of a cherished piece of the community’s past.

The Brentwood Community Council, deeply saddened by the news, sent out an email to the community. They noted, “The dedication of the bench, a gift to the City and all of us that call Brentwood home, was announced in the LA Times back in 1985. The bench dedication was part of a homecoming ceremony for former students of the school…Esther Bonner passed away on June 9, 1998, at 95 years of age. The bench was an ever-present reminder until just days ago.”

Community members were angered and mystified, and the Brentwood Community Council issued this statement, “The destruction of the park bench in the San Vicente median, a gift to the City and Brentwood residents from Esther Bonner, founder of Bonner Schoool, due to the heartless acts of vandals, is sad, frustrating, inexplicable, and unforgivable.” The council members are working to “organize a replacement effort and will fundraise in our community in order to replace the bench.” and neighbors have already expressed their interest in the cause.

Council District 11 City Councilmember Traci Park said via social media, “I was devastated to learn of the destruction by vandals of the Bonner Bench, a Brentwood fixture celebrating the Bonner School, which educated local children for decades. My team and I are working closely with the Brentwood community to ensure there is no delay in replacing the bench, all while ensuring that the vandals who destroyed this beloved monument are held accountable.

This news comes after a series of incidents in which fireworks have been thrown and set off by adolescents, some of whom were observed using electric scooters from April through June. One was thrown into an apartment building’s parking garage, and another recent incident started a fire. The BCC’s message also stated that a series of obscene graffiti had started to appear on streets in the area. While the graffiti has been cleaned up by the city, it represents a danger for the people painting the graffiti who do so in traffic lanes and drivers, as well as an extra expense of funds that could be better used by the city elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the destruction has been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. Residents are speaking with businesses to see if any video footage of the destruction is available. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to file an online vandalism report with LAPD and to email our Senior Lead Officer, Matthew Kirk, at 34713@lapd.online.