July 15, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beloved Brentwood Monument Destroyed by Vandals on San Vincente Median

Photo: Brentwood Community Council

A Symbol of Community History and Dedication Found in Pieces

One of Brentwood’s most cherished monuments was callously destroyed by vandals last week. The Bonner Bench, a significant part of Brentwood’s history, was installed in 1985 to commemorate the school’s 42 years of operation. It was a heartfelt donation from Esther Bonner, the school’s founder. The bench, found in pieces on the San Vincente median, was a poignant reminder of the independent elementary school, Bonner School, which served through grade 6 and was located at 11991 San Vicente Boulevard from the 1960s to the mid-80s. Its destruction is a loss not just of a physical structure but of a cherished piece of the community’s past.

The Brentwood Community Council, deeply saddened by the news, sent out an email to the community. They noted, “The dedication of the bench, a gift to the City and all of us that call Brentwood home, was announced in the LA Times back in 1985.   The bench dedication was part of a homecoming ceremony for former students of the school…Esther Bonner passed away on June 9, 1998, at 95 years of age. The bench was an ever-present reminder until just days ago.”

Community members were angered and mystified, and the Brentwood Community Council issued this statement, “The destruction of the park bench in the San Vicente median, a gift to the City and Brentwood residents from Esther Bonner, founder of Bonner Schoool, due to the heartless acts of vandals, is sad, frustrating, inexplicable, and unforgivable.” The council members are working to “organize a replacement effort and will fundraise in our community in order to replace the bench.” and neighbors have already expressed their interest in the cause. 

Council District 11 City Councilmember Traci Park said via social media, “I was devastated to learn of the destruction by vandals of the Bonner Bench, a Brentwood fixture celebrating the Bonner School, which educated local children for decades. My team and I are working closely with the Brentwood community to ensure there is no delay in replacing the bench, all while ensuring that the vandals who destroyed this beloved monument are held accountable.

This news comes after a series of incidents in which fireworks have been thrown and set off by adolescents, some of whom were observed using electric scooters from April through June. One was thrown into an apartment building’s parking garage, and another recent incident started a fire. The BCC’s message also stated that a series of obscene graffiti had started to appear on streets in the area. While the graffiti has been cleaned up by the city, it represents a danger for the people painting the graffiti who do so in traffic lanes and drivers, as well as an extra expense of funds that could be better used by the city elsewhere. 
Meanwhile, the destruction has been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. Residents are speaking with businesses to see if any video footage of the destruction is available.  Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to file an online vandalism report with LAPD and to email our Senior Lead Officer, Matthew Kirk, at 34713@lapd.online.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Metro.net
News

Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Los Angeles Metro Train in West Adams

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Suspects Have Been Charged With Murder in the Death of Juan Garcia Two suspects have been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local Leaders and Law Enforcement React to Trump Assassination Attempt

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Reactions Emphasize the Need for Unity and Safety in Our Nation  After the shocking news of the attempted assassination of...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life...
News

Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

By Susan Payne A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to...
News, Video

(Video) Two Different Angles of a Firecracker Being Tossed Into a Garage in Brentwood

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

A series of incidents where teens threw firecrackers have been happening in Brentwood since April. In this case, the firework...

Photo: Los Angeles Board of Supervisors YouTube
News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Advocates for Long Covid Awareness and Safety Measures

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Brentwood Resident Speaks Out Opposing Mask Bans, Calling for Covid Protections in County Facilities Violet Affleck, daughter of actors Ben...
News

Enjoy Weekly Concerts Every Thursday Evening Until August 29 at The Culver Steps

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Culver City Free Summer Music Series Returns for the Summer The City of Culver City will host a free summer...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Formally Listed Their $68 Million Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Amid Rumors, the Actors Have Placed Their Family Home on the Market Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially put...

Photo: Albertsons
News

Kroger and Albertsons Reveal List of Stores to be Divested in $25 Billion Merger

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Eleven Stores in West Los Angeles Among Locations to be Sold  The Kroger Company and Albertsons Companies Inc. have announced...
News, Video

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. @culvercitywlanews This Saprano singer is set to take the...

Photo: LADA
News

UCLA Student Housing Break-In Leads to Sexual Assault Charges

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Suspect Faces Up to 25 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Two Suspects in Late Night Armed ATM Robbery

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Suspects Identified and Apprehended Following Investigation Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Celebrate Culinary Diversity With Amazing Deals

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Special Menus at Hundreds of Local Restaurants from July 12 to July 26 Dine LA Restaurant Week will be returning...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Viral Tweet Spurs Screening of Michael Mann’s Miami Vice at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Independent Theater to Showcase 2006 Film on July 13 Following Online Debate By Dolores Quintana Following an unexpected turn of...
News, Real Estate

LAPD and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR