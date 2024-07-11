July 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Advocates for Long Covid Awareness and Safety Measures

Photo: Los Angeles Board of Supervisors YouTube

Brentwood Resident Speaks Out Opposing Mask Bans, Calling for Covid Protections in County Facilities

Violet Affleck, daughter of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and a resident of Brentwood, recently spoke out about a medical condition that has affected her life during a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, as seen in a viral video clip on the social media site Twitter. You can watch the clip here. 

https://x.com/luckytran/status/1810866725941878915

Violet Affleck introduced herself while wearing a mask as she normally does in public, saying, “I’m Violet Affleck, Los Angeles resident, first-time voter, and 18.”

Affleck revealed that she contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. “I’m OK now,” she said, “but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.”

She emphasized how the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted this issue. “One in 10 infections leads to long Covid,” Affleck stated, describing it as a “devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move, and even think.”

Affleck passionately advocated for mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers. She also advocated for mask mandates in county medical facilities. Additionally, she called for more free testing and treatment opportunities and opposed any mask bans, stressing that they make vulnerable community members less safe and hinder participation in Los Angeles.

Affleck concluded her remarks by saying, “They do not keep us safer; they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you.”

Violet Affleck is the eldest of three children of Garner and Ben Affleck. 

No one knows how many people suffer from the effects of Long Covid. The CDC states on its website that Long Covid is a serious illness that can result in chronic conditions requiring comprehensive care. Long Covid can include a wide range of ongoing symptoms and conditions that can last weeks, months, or even years after COVID-19 illness. Fatigue, brain fog, and post-exertional malaise (PEM) are commonly reported symptoms, but more than 200 Long COVID symptoms have been identified. 

Some people, especially those who had severe COVID-19, may experience multi-organ effects or autoimmune conditions lasting weeks, months, or even years after COVID-19 illness. Multi-organ effects can involve many body systems, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and brain. Symptoms for many of these multi-organ complications are similar to commonly reported Long COVID symptoms. As a result of these effects, people who have had COVID-19 may be more likely to develop new or worsening of health conditions such as:

