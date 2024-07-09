July 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP

By Susan Payne

Performance. Sustainability. Community.

These are three virtues leading the charge for Electric Lodge Performing and Visual Arts Center’s upcoming Summer Empowerment Fair in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

Taking place on July 20th, the fair is a fun, informative neighborhood event featuring music, local vendors and sustainable education that celebrates the vibrant and artistic Venice community.

Made possible through a LADWP community grant, the Summer Empowerment Fair wishes to educate and inform attendees on topics such as energy efficiency, being water wise, understanding your utility bill and native landscaping.

Electric Lodge is an incubator for the arts and the environment, serving Venice and surrounding communities by hosting multi-disciplinary cultural arts, specialized arts workshops, health and fitness classes and opportunities for civic engagement. The premier multi-use facility was the first 100% renewable energy powered space in California, according to Justin Yoffe, Electric Lodge president.

“Our campus in Venice on Electric Ave includes a 99-seat theatre, a 1700 square foot dance studio, classroom and kitchen. It’s a lovely spot,” Yoffe added. “We’ve been committed to sustainability since we were founded, being awarded this grant for the 11th district, it gave us the opportunity to showcase our commitment to sustainability and the community,” Yoffe said.

The Summer Empowerment Fair is free and will showcase Electric Lodge programming, classes and mission, and will feature a bagel and coffee station, snacks and beverages, face painting, bike valet, sustainable giveaways (aerators, shower heads, a Fuso custom road bicycle), corn hole games, picnic tables and more.

Live music and entertainment ranging from local singer-songwriters to dance groups, Snubby J’s RimbaTubes, will sound the afternoon.

Activities include an eclectic line-up of live entertainment, carnival games, such as a waterless sustainable dunk tank, local food vendors, City Plants, who will offer free trees and advice on native landscaping, non-toxic clothing line vendors and more — all centered on healthy living.

“Empowerment Fair is just that — a real fun, family-friendly, free summer festival with games, snacks and drinks, local vendors, and a chance to learn more about sustainability through DWP and have a good time,” Yoffe said.

The LADWP booth is open for attendees to learn about how to access programs, rebates and services, and learn about how to save water, energy and money on their bill.

Mark your calendars for July 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Summer Empowerment Fair located at Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave in Venice, one block east of Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Parking is available. Biking, scooting, unicycling is encouraged for the use of the fair’s free bike valet.

For full details on the Summer Empowerment Fair’s vendors, partners, musicians and programs, and to RSVP and sign up for the raffle, visit EmpowermentFair.org.

