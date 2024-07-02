Culver City Police and Fire Departments Urge Responsible Celebrations This Fourth of July

Increased Patrols Targeting Impaired Drivers and Fireworks Violations During Holiday

The Culver City Police Department is urging drivers to prioritize road safety this Fourth of July by planning ahead and celebrating responsibly. From July 4 through July 5, additional officers will be on patrol, focusing on identifying drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The department’s increased patrols are part of a broader effort to reduce traffic fatalities during the holiday period. In 2022, 487 people were killed in crashes nationwide during the Fourth of July holiday, with 40% of those incidents involving alcohol. In California alone, 68 people lost their lives, and the California Highway Patrol made nearly 1,224 DUI arrests during last year’s Independence Day period.

“Choosing a sober driver is not just about following the law; it’s about saving lives,” said Chief Jason Sims. “If you plan on celebrating the Fourth of July with a drink, we want you to make a plan to go safely with a sober ride home. Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before getting behind the wheel.”

The department also emphasizes that impairment can result from not only alcohol but also prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and marijuana. Drivers are encouraged to be informed about how these substances can affect their ability to operate a vehicle safely.

The police recommend that those hosting gatherings provide nonalcoholic beverages for designated drivers and monitor guests’ alcohol consumption. Hosts should also ensure that guests who have been drinking do not drive by offering them a place to stay or arranging a sober ride home.

Residents are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they observe someone driving impaired or recklessly.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides funding for the increased patrols.

The Culver City Police and Fire Departments remind residents and visitors that all fireworks, including “safe and sane” varieties, are illegal in Culver City and Los Angeles. Violators may face fines and arrest. The departments stress the potential dangers fireworks pose, particularly to children, veterans, and pets, and the increased fire risk due to high temperatures.

Residents are encouraged to attend professional fireworks displays and enjoy the aerial drone show on July 5 at Town Plaza in Downtown Culver City.

For fireworks-related questions, contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6208. In case of emergencies, dial 9-1-1.