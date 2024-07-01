July 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

DA George Gascón Announces Charges for Vicious Attacks on Two Women and a Teenager

Photo: SMPD

Jawann Garnett Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on Santa Monica Beach

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Jawann Garnett has been charged with attempting to murder and assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 72-year-old woman and assaulting a 25-year-old woman on Santa Monica Beach on June 24.

“These victims have endured incredible pain and suffering, and our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Our Bureau of Victim Services is committed to providing the support and resources necessary to aid them in navigating this trauma. The terror of these crimes is shocking and disturbing. We will work diligently to hold this offender accountable and pursue justice for the victims.”

On June 26, 2024, the District Attorney filed the following charges against Garnett:

Victim 1 (juvenile):

  • Attempted murder (664/187(a) PC)
  • Felony child abuse (273(a) PC)

Victim 2 (bystander):

  • Assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC)
  • Assault with intent to commit rape (220(a)(1) PC)

Victim 3 (elder):

  • Attempted murder (664/187(a) PC)
  • Kidnapping (207(a) PC)

Garnett, who is currently homeless, has serious criminal history in Los Angeles County, including prior arrests for assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, felony and misdemeanor domestic violence, theft, trespassing, and failing to register as a sex offender.

In December 2021, Garnett was arrested by the LAPD Topanga Division for attempted oral copulation through force and was subsequently charged and convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual assault. He was placed on probation.

Garnett is currently on formal probation for his previous conviction and has been arrested multiple times for violating his probation terms. He was released on his own recognizance for a probation violation on June 6, 2024, and was scheduled to appear in court on August 5, 2024.

On June 9, 2024, Garnett was arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department for failing to register as a sex offender. While in custody, he was registered as a sex offender in Santa Monica and released with a citation to appear in court. This was the only previous encounter SMPD had with Garnett before the beach attack.

Garnett is being held on $2,230,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Garnett faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

The case is being investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department. Anyone with information related to this incident or Garnett is encouraged to contact Detective Lucero at Hilda.Lucero@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427, available 24 hours.

