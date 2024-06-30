LAPD Ask Other Victims, Witnesses to Come Forward in Hollywood Sexual Assault Case

Multiple Allegations Against Man Posing as Modeling Agent

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) are searching for more victims and witnesses in connection with a series of sexual assaults in the Hollywood area.

On March 7, 2023, an 18-year-old man reported that he was sexually battered by 49-year-old William Isaac Thomas at Thomas’ residence in the Hollywood Division. SAS investigators uncovered additional evidence suggesting that Thomas committed further sexual assaults against young men aged 17 to 21.

Thomas allegedly posed as a modeling agent and photographer, using his purported status to lure victims. He claimed he could advance their modeling careers and coerced them into submitting to sexual assault, threatening to ruin their careers if they resisted.

Detectives have identified six men whom Thomas allegedly assaulted and have released his booking photo, believing he may be responsible for additional unreported sexual assaults.

“He preyed upon young men by promising them jobs and monetary opportunities he never delivered,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor. “Once he made them reliant upon him, the abuse began. Now that he is no longer able to harm these victims, hopefully, more will be able to tell their story.”

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses is urged to contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).



Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.