July 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

Photo: LAHSA

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, revealing a slight decline in homelessness. Los Angeles County’s Point-in-Time estimate decreased by 0.27% to 75,312, while the City of Los Angeles saw a 2.2% decline to 45,252.

The county’s estimate for unsheltered homelessness dropped by 5.1% to 52,365, and the shelter count increased by 12.7% to 22,947. In the city, unsheltered homelessness fell by 10.4% to 29,275, while the shelter count rose by 17.7% to 15,977.

According to the press release from the city of Santa Monica, “LAHSA’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count found that the number of people experiencing homelessness in Service Planning Area 5 — Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, Ladera, Malibu, Mar Vista, Marina del Rey, Pacific Palisades, Palms, Playa del Rey, Santa Monica, Venice, West LA, Westchester, and Westwood — was 5,383 in 2024, down from 6,669 in 2023.”

LAHSA breaks down Santa Monica’s count as follows: 

  • People physically counted outdoors (including at city beaches): 479 
  • People recorded in shelters (including at the city’s shelter, SAMOSHEL): 173 
  • Cars, vans, and RVs counted: 61
  • Tents counted: 21 
  • Other makeshift shelters counted 40

This is the first year that the city of Santa Monica’s count has been part of the overall city of Los Angeles count. Previously, Santa Monica conducted its own count. 

Beverly Hills has 25 unsheltered homeless people, up two from the count in 2023.

Culver City has 38 sheltered homeless people, with no change from 2023 to 2024, and 58 unsheltered homeless people, down 2 from 2023 for a total of 96 homeless people. 

Malibu has 43 unsheltered homeless people, up 17 from 2023. 

West Hollywood has 67 unsheltered homeless people, down 18 from 2023. 

Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, CEO of LAHSA, expressed optimism about the results. “This year’s Homeless Count results give me hope because they show that our unified approach and coordinated efforts have led to meaningful decreases in unsheltered homelessness,” she said. “We must continue to work in collaboration on the life-saving efforts that are contributing to positive results.”

The data suggests that coordinated efforts among LAHSA and various government levels are effectively reducing unsheltered homelessness. Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the LAHSA Commission highlighted the importance of continued efforts. “These results are validation, not victory. We must continue to move with urgency across all levels of government and in every community in Los Angeles County to bring our unhoused neighbors inside.”

Key performance indicators showed progress in LAHSA’s rehousing system. From 2022-2023, street-to-interim housing placements through outreach increased by 47%, and the number of people moving from interim housing to permanent housing rose by 25%.

Countywide, permanent housing placements increased by 18% to a record high of 27,300 in 2023, totaling over 110,000 in the past seven years. Despite the encouraging news, officials warned that homelessness remains at unacceptable levels, with economic factors being the primary cause.

LAHSA cited a survey in partnership with the University of Southern California (USC), which found that 54% of people who became homeless in the past year cited economic hardship as a main reason. The California Housing Partnership’s 2024 Housing Needs Report for Los Angeles County stated that nearly 500,000 households lack access to affordable housing. LA County renters need to earn $48.04 per hour, 2.9 times the City of LA’s minimum wage, to afford the average rent of $2,498 for a two-bedroom home.

According to the agency’s press release, LAHSA is making strategic shifts to improve the rehousing system. These include innovations like Master Leasing, which expedites the process of fully occupying buildings with homeless individuals. LAHSA is also focusing on the most vulnerable people already connected to the rehousing system and living near newly available housing.

To enhance transparency, LAHSA will begin publishing online dashboards to track the rehousing system’s progress. Officials remain cautiously optimistic but acknowledge that one year of positive data is not enough to declare a turnaround in the homelessness crisis.

“The most promising data from the count was the result of activities and interventions that all levels of government pursued together,” said Dr. Adams Kellum. “This really gives us hope that together we can end this crisis.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles LGBT Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision on Homelessness

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Grants Pass Decision Criticized for Perpetuating Injustice and Risk for LGBTQ+  The Los Angeles LGBT Center has strongly criticized the...

Photo: Instagram: Kamala Harris
News, politics

Kamala Harris Addresses Concerns Over Biden’s Debate Performance at Brentwood Fundraiser

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

VP Defends Biden’s Contrast with Trump, Despite Post-Debate Criticism Vice President Kamala Harris addressed concerns over President Biden’s recent performance...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Ask Other Victims, Witnesses to Come Forward in Hollywood Sexual Assault Case

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Multiple Allegations Against Man Posing as Modeling Agent Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Robbery Victim Rams Getaway Car, Leading to Fatal Crash in Los Angeles

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Suspects Flee on Foot After Firing at Victim; LAPD Investigates A 21-year-old man was robbed near West Adams Boulevard and...
News

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...

Photo: Facebook
News

Criminal Charges Considered in Connection with Actor Matthew Perry’s Death

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

Investigation May Link Multiple Individuals to Ketamine Found in Perry’s System Criminal charges may be filed in connection with the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s Special Enforcement Team Bike Patrol Leads to Multiple Arrests, Recovery of Stolen Property

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

SET Officers Arrest Stalking and Battery Suspects, Recover Stolen Bicycle  The Special Enforcement Team (SET) conducted a bike patrol yesterday,...

Photo: Metro LA
News

LA Metro Board Approves Creation of In-House Police Force to Address Transit Crime Surge

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

New Transit Community Public Safety Department to Roll Out Over Five Years The LA Metro Board of Directors has voted...

Photo: YouTube
News

Biden Pardons Thousands of LGBTQ+ Veterans Convicted Under Anti-Gay Military Law

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

Presidential Proclamation Aims to Rectify Decades of Injustice and Restore Benefits President Joe Biden granted clemency to thousands of United...

Photo: Citizen.com
News

Two Separate Incidents in Castle Heights: One Fatality and a Serious Car Accident

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

CHP Seeks Driver After Sedan Rolls Over on 10 Freeway The Castle Heights neighborhood was the scene of two separate...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Designates Marilyn Monroe House as Historic Cultural Landmark

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

Unanimous Vote Preserves Brentwood Home Where Iconic Actress Marilyn Monroe Lived and Died The Los Angeles City Council has approved...

Photo: YouTube
News

LA District Attorney Declines to Prosecute Teenage Counter Protester for Felony Assault

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

George Gascon Refers Edan On’s Case for Misdemeanor Filing Consideration Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on June...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, News

The Academy Invites 487 New Artists and Executives to Academy Membership

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

Talented Artists and Executives Recognized for Their Contributions to Film The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended...

Photo: The White House/Donald Trump.com
News

Watch the Biden/Trump Debate Live: Free Screening Event at The Hammer Museum

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

The Museum Will Host a Live Screening of the Presidential Debate on June 27  On Thursday, June 27, 2024, from...

Photo: IASTE
News

IATSE and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement on Key Contracts

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

New Agreement Pending Ratification by Union Members The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR