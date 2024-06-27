June 28, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Special Enforcement Team Bike Patrol Leads to Multiple Arrests, Recovery of Stolen Property

Photo: Facebook

SET Officers Arrest Stalking and Battery Suspects, Recover Stolen Bicycle 

The Special Enforcement Team (SET) conducted a bike patrol yesterday, resulting in several significant law enforcement actions.

SET officers, working alongside investigators, arrested a suspect wanted for stalking. The coordinated effort successfully led to the apprehension of the individual.

In another incident, SET officers located and arrested a suspect with an outstanding warrant from Culver City for battery with great bodily injury.

Additionally, a routine bicycle stop near the intersection of the bicycle path and Sepulveda Boulevard led to the discovery of a stolen bicycle. The bicycle had been recently stolen from the area of Venice Boulevard and Motor Avenue. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was in possession of personal property, indicating involvement in multiple thefts in Culver City and neighboring areas. The stolen bicycle and personal property were recovered, and efforts are underway to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

in News
