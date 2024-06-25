June 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Hollywood City Council Votes for Plant-Based Foods at City Events

Photo: Official

City Council Passes Resolution to Promote Sustainability, Animal Welfare

The West Hollywood City Council passed a resolution on Monday mandating that plant-based foods be the default option at city events. Vice Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers championed this motion, which aims to promote environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

Mercy For Animals, a West Hollywood-based organization dedicated to ending industrial animal agriculture, celebrated the decision. “In a huge win for animals, human health, and the planet, the City of West Hollywood just passed a resolution requiring that food and other refreshments offered at city-sponsored events and meetings be plant-based by default!” the organization stated. Animal products will still be available upon request.”

The press release added, “The resolution is the result of several months of collaboration between Mercy For Animals and the city. The policy aims to help mitigate climate change and reduce animal suffering. Public support for the resolution was strong, with many volunteers and organizations, including the Center for Biological Diversity and Greener by Default, submitting comments in favor.”

Mercy For Animals expressed gratitude to Vice Mayor Byers for her leadership in championing this policy. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has also voted to reduce the amount of animal products served at their events in the interest of reducing carbon emissions.

