Two Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Crash Near Los Angeles International Airport

Vehicle Overturns After Flying Off 105 Freeway Ramp in El Segundo

Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 105 Freeway early Saturday morning near Los Angeles International Airport in El Segundo, as reported by multiple media sources.

According to CHP Officer Sergio Garcia, California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident around 2:56 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Nash Street off-ramp. One vehicle reportedly flew off the off-ramp and crashed into another vehicle in the LAX FedEx Air Freight employee parking lot.

Both vehicles overturned in the crash, Garcia said.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the deceased victims has been released as yet.

Two of the surviving victims in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and nothing further is known about their condition at this time.