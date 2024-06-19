Pedestrian Fatally Struck While Crossing the 405 Freeway in Brentwood

Victim Hit While Crossing Southbound Lanes; Investigation Underway

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the I-405 southbound near Skirball Center Drive on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident occurred at approximately 8:17 p.m.

The Los Angeles Communication Center received the call and dispatched CHP West Los Angeles units to the scene. Upon arrival, they found Los Angeles City Fire Department personnel performing CPR on the pedestrian, who was lying in the #1 lane of the I-405 southbound, south of Bel Air Crest Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes when they were hit by a gray Toyota Prius in the #2 lane. The driver of the Prius remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The pedestrian was transported to UCLA Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. by Dr. Christy. The incident is currently under investigation by the CHP West Los Angeles Area.

For further information regarding the deceased, please contact the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office at (323) 343-0512.

Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact Officer E. Quintero at the CHP West Los Angeles Office at (310) 642-3939. After business hours, please reach out to the Los Angeles Communication Center at (323) 259-3200.