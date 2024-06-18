June 21, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brentwood, Palisades, West LA Libraries Closures for Juneteenth

Photo: Palisades Library

Upcoming Program and Event Schedules for The Week 

Brentwood Library Schedule:

We are celebrating Juneteenth this Wednesday, June 19! The library will be closed all day. To learn more about Juneteenth, check out books like A Flag for Juneteenth, What is Juneteenth?, or Recipes for Change: 12 Dishes Inspired by a Year in Black History. Please note that 

Storytime and Brick-Building Playtime will be canceled this week and resume on June 26 and 27.

We also have a few spots left for our Dungeons & Dragons programs starting at the end of the month for ages 9-14. Sign up here if your child can attend all three sessions.

We are recruiting new STAR volunteers for a program with our Adult Literacy Department. Volunteers will read and play with young children to provide language learning opportunities. If interested, contact madeline.gillette@lapl.org.

This Week’s Events:

  • Monday, 6/17 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: STAR Reader Francesca
  • Monday, 6/17 at 4:00 p.m.: Library Crafternoon: Rainbow Suncatchers
  • Tuesday, 6/18 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Alicia
  • Wednesday, 6/19: LIBRARY CLOSED – JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY
  • Thursday, 6/20, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Camille

Palisades Library Schedule:

Make Vietnamese Spring Rolls: Join us on Thursday, June 20, at 1 p.m. for a Summer Reading Challenge event. Learn to make Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Emmy Lam. Space is limited. RSVP to palsds@lapl.org.

Bridge Games: Join us for bridge on the first and third Fridays of the month at 12:30 p.m. The next session is Friday, June 21. All levels are welcome, and a teacher will be available to provide help.

Children: Family Storytime: Come on Thursday, June 20, at 4 p.m. for stories, songs, fingerplays, and rhymes. This event is suggested for ages 3 and up.

2024 Summer Reading Challenge: This all-ages challenge runs from June 10 to August 10. Sign up at lapl.org/summer or at the Reference Desk. Participants receive a canvas library tote bag and a free book while supplies last.

West Los Angeles Library Schedule:

Toddler Storytime: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. For children aged 18 months to 3 years old.

STAR Stories With Pam: Every Wednesday from Noon to 2 p.m. Share the joy of storytelling with STAR volunteer Pam. Visit three times and take home a special prize.

Thursday Storytime: Every Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and songs for all ages.

