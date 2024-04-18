April 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nicolas Cage Stars in Arcadian: A Bewitching Apocalypse

Photo: RLJE Films

New Horror Film Delivers Solid Monster Movie Experience

Arcadian is a new horror film starring Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario, Mandy), Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost In Space), and Sadie Soverall (Saltburn). It was written by Michael Nilon and directed by Ben Brewer, who was the lead visual effects artist for Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a very solid monster movie and a bewitching apocalypse. It is now playing in theatres, including Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills, and you can purchase tickets here

Watch the trailer here:

The synopsis for the film is as follows: In the near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

While some have compared the film to A Quiet Place, I think it is more of a throwback to the natural horror film Day of the Triffids from 1963. The monsters responsible for the destruction of civilization are mostly kept off-screen in a wise move to increase tension, but when they arrive, with sneaky tentacles and a horrific clacking sound, they make their mark. 

The film’s cast is one of Arcadian’s biggest assets; with Nicolas Cage, you’ve always got a great performance, and his two sons, played by Martell and Jenkins, work well together and with Cage as their father. The two sons create most of the conflict between each other, with one son, Joseph, a quiet genius who always uses his head, and the other, Paul, a more fiery and rebellious type who brings misfortune upon the family because of his love for Charlotte Rose (Soverall). 

The film’s color palette and style are visceral and striking. While the images tend to be dark, Frank Mobilio’s cinematography is well-lit and gives the film the feel of damp earth. It’s not unpleasant, but it adds to Ben Brewer’s world-building. 

With beautiful imagery, scary monsters, and strong performances, Arcadian is a winner as an individualistic kind of humanistic horror film that leans into the relationships between the survivors and their quirks rather than huge amounts of gore. Not to say that there isn’t blood and violence, but it concentrates on the all too human failings that might have led to our destruction.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westside Woman Pleads Guilty to $2M COVID-19 Loan Fraud, IRS Scam

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Suspect Admits to Wire Fraud, False Claims in Elaborate Scheme Casie Hynes, a resident of the Mid-City area, entered a...

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
News

Body Found Abandoned in Stolen U-Haul Truck in Los Angeles Mid-City

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

LAPD Investigates Disturbing Discovery After Worker Reports Foul Odor Authorities are probing a disturbing incident after a body was discovered...
News, Video

(Video) Award-Winning Pianist to Premiere “Rocket Man: A Live Orchestral Experience” in Santa Monica

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Classic Songs Will Include “Crocodile Rock” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” @culvercitywlanews “Rocket Man” is coming soon to Santa Monica...

Photo Credit: Jared Cowan
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos to Introduce New Chicken Burrito for Cinco De Mayo

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Beloved Westside Eatery Unveils Fresh Addition to Timeless Menu Tito’s Tacos, a cherished Los Angeles establishment renowned for its timeless...

Photo: Micheal’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michael’s Santa Monica Celebrates 45 Years with Culinary Extravaganza With Famous Chefs

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Iconic Restaurant Hosts “Great Party!!” Benefitting No Kid Hungry Campaign  Michael’s Santa Monica is set to commemorate its 45th anniversary...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles Times Presents Star-Studded Lineup for 29th Festival of Books This Weekend

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Over 550 Writers and Celebrities to Grace USC Campus for Weekend Extravaganza The Los Angeles Times has a stellar lineup...
News

Girls Learn Self Defense at Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Kids Explore Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica. ...
News

Camp Integem: Explore, Design and Innovate with Future Tech

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI),...
News, Video

(Video) Westwood Premiere of Zendaya’s New Film Challengers, Directed By Luca Guadagnino

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, composers Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and producers Rachel O’Connor and Amy Pascal...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Marine Corps Member Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firebombing Clinic and Domestic Terrorism Plots

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Neo-Nazi Plots Including Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Plans  A man from Orange County, convicted of...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
News

Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season.  The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
News

Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR