Los Angeles General Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Patient Found in West LA

Hospital Appeals for Assistance in Reuniting Unknown Patient with Family

The Los Angeles General Medical Center, a public hospital operated by the L.A. County Department of Health Services, is reaching out to the media and the public for assistance in identifying a male patient who has been under care since April 8, 2024.

The patient, referred to as John Doe, is estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing approximately 122 pounds. Described as having a medium build and short stature, he sports black and grey hair with brown eyes. Notably, the patient was discovered on W. Pico Blvd in Los Angeles with no discernible tattoos, scars, or personal belongings.

Efforts to locate the individual’s family or contacts have proven challenging, prompting the medical center to seek broader assistance from the community.

Anyone possessing information pertinent to the patient’s identity or next of kin is urged to come forward. Please contact Cesar Robles, Clinical Social Worker, Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work Phone: 323-409-6884