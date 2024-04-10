April 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused with interactive sessions in Science, Language Arts, Mathematics, Dramatic Arts & Visual Arts, tailored for Preschool through 7th Grade.

The program, offered in 2 two-week sessions, is open to current St. Matthew’s students as well as to the public with activities centered around meaningful, seasonal themes – all taught by experienced St. Matthew’s School teachers, who creatively and dynamically engage with students. 

The program, created over 30 years ago, is a fun, engaging blend of enrichment and hands-on learning that provides children an opportunity to participate in exciting, thematic activities. The smaller student-teacher ratios during the summer enhance children’s enjoyment and growth and encourages the children to explore, discover, learn, and have fun.

“Summer Enrichment provides a unique opportunity for both students and teachers to unleash even more creativity with the curriculum. It’s a time when innovative approaches to learning flourish, inspiring new discoveries and fostering a deeper love for education,” said Jimmy Cinnamo, the St. Matthew’s Kindergarten teacher and Director of Summer Enrichment.

Before becoming the director, Mr. Cinnamo taught second grade during the summers and fell in love with the project-based programming that ignited students’ imaginations and allowed teachers the freedom to explore dynamic ways of teaching.

“Now I work with the teachers on an administrative level, striving to continually improve the program for our students, our families, and our teachers, who have worked hard over the school year and come back in the summer to dedicate their energy, heart, and soul to the students,” Mr. Cinnamo said. “I’m so proud of everything we do here.”

In addition to immersive summer learning in an interactive environment, students enrolled in Summer Enrichment enjoy refreshing breaks from the summer heat several times a week with regular swimming sessions in St. Matthew’s beautiful pool. 

Other program highlights feature engaging opportunities, including Grades 3-7 creating a Star Wars-inspired fantasy world as well as attending workshops inspired by the Harry Potter series. In the Theatre Zone, students delve into improvisation, scene study, set and costume design, and choreography, culminating in an exhilarating performance. This summer, the students will perform productions of “Annie” and “Finding Nemo.” 

Taking full advantage of the School’s beautiful park-like setting, Summer Enrichment is an excellent way to continue learning over the summer break and creates memories that students will cherish for years to come. 

For more information about the Summer Enrichment Program, visit stmatthewsschool.com/summerenrichment.

in News
Related Posts
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Roll out the .. robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Photo: Oscilloscope Laboratories
News

Indigo Girls Documentary Premieres Nationwide: A Deep Dive into Folk Duo’s Journey

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Directed by Alexandria Bombach, Film Explores the Lives, Legacy of Amy and Emily By Dolores Quintana The music documentary Indigo...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: For the Love of the Sport

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Instagram
News

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn Proposes Aid Package for Workers Amidst Closure of 99 Cents Only Stores

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Former Pic N’ Save CEO Also Steps Up to Try and Save 99 Cents Stores Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice...

Photo: YouTube
News

Police Reveal Series of Events in Tragic Murder/Suicide in Culver City, Redondo Beach

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Series of Connected Events Unfold, Prompting LAPD Investigation Authorities pieced together a series of tragic events that unfolded early on...
News, Santa Monica

Bob Rosenbloom, Esteemed Owner of Bob’s Market and Community Pillar, Passes at 92

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Bob Rosenbloom, the cherished proprietor of Bob’s Market on Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica, passed away at his residence...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Guilty to $18 Million Investment Scam

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

The Accused Admits to Defrauding Investors with False Claims A Beverly Hills man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges for...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Police Probing Trio of Incidents in Woodland Hills, Culver City, and Redondo Beach

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Grim Discoveries Across City Launch Investigation into Three Different Deaths Police responded to three separate grim discoveries on Monday morning...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Opportunities for Growth, Creativity and Learning

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore...
News

Performing Arts Workshops Welcomes Array of Campers

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week...
News

Get a Taste of Harvard-Westlake This Summer

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer...
News

Music Legend Light Up Long Beach’s Carpenter Center This Spring

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Long Beach’s Carpenter Center is home to must-see performances this spring with the legendary Broadway star Lucie Arnaz on May...

Photo: YouTube
News

Brick Throwing Woman Charged with 12 Counts of Vandalism in Los Angeles and Santa Monica

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

District Attorney Gascón Condemns “Reckless and Destructive Behavior” Lisa Jones has been charged with 12 counts of vandalism for allegedly...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Lane Closures Expected on Century Blvd and Ground Transportation Construction at LAX

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Motorists and Travelers Advised of Impacts on Traffic and Airport Access Beginning Monday, April 8 at 7 AM through Friday,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

California Launches Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan to Foster Homeownership

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Innovative Program Provides Down Payment Assistance for First-Time Homebuyers The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) has opened submissions for the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR