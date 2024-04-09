April 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn Proposes Aid Package for Workers Amidst Closure of 99 Cents Only Stores

Photo: Instagram

Former Pic N’ Save CEO Also Steps Up to Try and Save 99 Cents Stores

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn advanced a plan that was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today after news that the 99 Cents Only Stores will close all 371 of its locations nationwide. The vote was unanimous. 

“I am worried about the thousands of 99 Cents Store workers across LA County who are going to lose their jobs, but LA County is ready to help,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. We have a department that can step in during an event like this and help workers with not only short-term assistance to get through this difficult time but also job training and support to help them get a better job.”

99 Cents Only is headquartered in the City of Commerce in Hahn’s district and has stores across Los Angeles County. Nationwide, the closures are expected to impact 14,000 workers across three states.

The proposal will direct the Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to report back in 60 days in writing with an action plan to assist the employees from 99 Cents Only Stores with Rapid Response and other services, including enhanced job training, job placement, and connection to stabilizing resources.

The proposal is modeled off of a recent county success story in Hahn’s district. When Farmer John announced it would close its meatpacking plant in Vernon, Hahn directed County resources to assist workers. The Department of Economic Opportunity launched a comprehensive effort in partnership with labor to train impacted workers and connect them with better-paying, in-demand jobs in the food and hospitality industries.

The former CEO of Big Lots and Pic n’ Save stores, Mark J. Miller, reacted to the news of the closure by putting together a group of investors to save the chain that operates 143 stores, according to Los Angeles Magazine. Miller said, as quoted by LA Magazine, “It’s a passion for me to try and do this deal because I think it’s such an iconic brand name and has such a great feel for Southern California.” Miller is also a family friend of David Gold and his family, the founders of 99 Cent Stores.

Miller recognizes that the brand is desperately needed by residents of Southern California. As Supervisor Hahn has noted, many people depend on the brand not only for employment but also for the bargains that make it possible for people to afford to live and eat in Los Angeles.

