April 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across North America on Monday, April 8

Photo: NASA.com

Celestial Event Requires Safety Precautions, Once in 20-Year Event

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This rare event occurs when the Moon positions itself directly between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow that completely obscures the Sun’s face. The surroundings plunge into an eerie darkness reminiscent of dawn or dusk. The eclipse will begin around 10:00 a.m. PDT. 

Amid the anticipation of this awe-inspiring phenomenon, safety remains paramount for spectators. It’s imperative to adhere to safety guidelines and ensure proper eye protection when observing the eclipse. You can check out the recommended safety precautions from NASA here

Do not look directly into the eclipse without eye protection or an eclipse viewer or through a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter, and cause serious eye injury. 

Viewers are encouraged to join the live broadcast of the eclipse at NASA.com or the Griffith Observatory as it traverses North America. The eclipse begins in Mexico and extends across the United States from Texas to Maine before concluding its journey over Canada’s Atlantic coast. NASA will also provide a Spanish-language broadcast of the event. 

The path of totality, where observers can witness the Moon entirely masking the Sun, revealing the solar corona, spans between 108 and 122 miles wide during this eclipse. Compared to the 2017 eclipse, the 2024 event covers a broader swath of territory and passes over more cities and densely populated areas, facilitating easier access for spectators. Approximately 31.6 million individuals reside within the path of totality, with an additional 150 million living within 200 miles of this trajectory.

Notably, the upcoming eclipse offers a longer duration of totality compared to its predecessor, lasting up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds in certain areas. Despite residing outside the path of totality, 99% of individuals in the contiguous United States will have the opportunity to witness either a partial or total eclipse from their locations. Every state in the contiguous U.S., as well as parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will experience at least a partial solar eclipse.

The next eclipse that will be viewable in the contiguous United States won’t happen until August 23, 2044.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

California Launches Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan to Foster Homeownership

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Innovative Program Provides Down Payment Assistance for First-Time Homebuyers The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) has opened submissions for the...
News, Video

(Video) Director Arkasha Stevenson and Star Nell Tiger Free at Beyond Fest Q&A for the Screening of The First Omen

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Co-writer, First-Time Director, and Star of Horror Film The First Omen talk about the film. @American Cinematheque @20th Century Studios...

Photo: Getty Photos
Food & Drink, News

Cal-Maine Foods Discloses Avian Influenza Detection, Halts Production, Destroys Chickens

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Largest U.S. Egg Producer Takes Action After Avian Flu Detected in Texas Facility Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the largest producer of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Successfully De-Escalate Situation with Agitated Man at Local Motel

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Officers Use Crisis Negotiation Skills to Calm an Individual in Mental Health Crisis Culver City Police Department officers responded to...

Photo: A24
News

A24 Hosts Special Screening for Alex Garland’s Electrifying Film Civil War in Los Angeles

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Star-Studded Event Features Cast and Crew Ahead of Nationwide Release A24, the independent film production company, hosted a special screening...

Photo: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coucou, the Casual Yet Elegant French Restaurant, Expands to West Hollywood

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Venice’s Delicious Eatery Opens New Location with Exciting Menu Additions By Dolores Quintana As we reported earlier this year, Coucou,...

Photo: Facebook
News

99 Cents Only Stores to Wind Down Operations, Close Stores

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Discount Retailer Announces Liquidation Plan Discount retailer 99 Cents Only Stores LLC has announced plans to wind down its business...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Hosts Wildfire Insurance Town Hall

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Join Experts to Discuss Wildfire Response, Insurance Challenges Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, representing California’s 42nd district, is set to host an...

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
News

Woman Arrested for Smashing Car Windshields with Bricks Across Los Angeles County

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

30-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges of Felony Vandalism Following Spate of Attacks The Westside of Los Angeles can breathe a sigh...

Photo: KCRW
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW’s Good Food 2024 Pie Contest: Bake Your Way to Glory

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Join the Ultimate Baking Showdown at UCLA Bakers all over the city are invited to test their skills and potentially...

Photo: MLS
News

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence,...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Completes Tunneling for D Line Subway Extension in Los Angeles

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Major Construction Milestone Connects Downtown and West LA The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has reached a significant...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @culvercitywlanews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR