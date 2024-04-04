Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Hosts Wildfire Insurance Town Hall

Join Experts to Discuss Wildfire Response, Insurance Challenges

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, representing California’s 42nd district, is set to host an online town hall on wildfire and disaster insurance. The event will feature a panel of experts from various regions and aim to address the challenges posed by wildfires, which often transcend jurisdictional boundaries.

The town hall, scheduled for Thursday, April 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will provide insights into state and local wildfire response efforts. Interested participants can RSVP for the Zoom meeting here.

The event will be hosted by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, along with the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments. Special guests slated to appear include Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub, Agoura Hills Mayor Pro Tem Penny Sylvester, and representatives from the California Department of Insurance and United Policyholders.

For more information and to RSVP, individuals can visit Insurance.CA.Gov or call 800-927-4357.