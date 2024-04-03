April 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Woman Arrested for Smashing Car Windshields with Bricks Across Los Angeles County

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

30-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges of Felony Vandalism Following Spate of Attacks

The Westside of Los Angeles can breathe a sigh of relief. The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a woman accused of vandalizing parked cars by smashing their windshields with bricks across various locations in Los Angeles County, as reported by ABC 7 News.

Lisa Jones, 30, was taken into custody and booked at LAPD’s West L.A. station on suspicion of felony vandalism in an arrest on Wednesday at noon. Investigators did not immediately provide further details regarding the arrest. The infamous brick wasn’t in the woman’s car, but police reported discovering other items linking her to the crimes.

Jones’ alleged vandalism spree reportedly extended from Venice to Woodland Hills to downtown Los Angeles. On Tuesday, residents in the Burbank area reported similar incidents, with multiple vehicles vandalized off Brighton Street. Following these incidents, additional individuals came forward, claiming their cars had also been damaged.

Authorities diligently worked to identify the suspect, obtaining newly obtained footage that provided a clear image of her.

in News
