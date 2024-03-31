Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect Tuesday, March 26, in the morning hours after responding to a citizen’s report of a possible residential break-in.

CCPD received a call from a vigilant citizen who observed a suspect entering a garage. Officers went to the scene as quickly as possible. Upon arrival, law enforcement located the individual, who matched the caller’s description.

As officers approached, the suspect attempted to discard a box believed to contain items taken from the victim’s residence. However, law enforcement managed to apprehend the suspect before he could evade capture.

Authorities successfully arrested the burglary suspect, ensuring the safe return of the victim’s belongings. Additionally, a stolen firearm and ammunition were recovered during the operation.