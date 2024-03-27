March 28, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cantonese Dim Sum Master Chef Tony Opens Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre

Photo: Official

Experience Exquisite Dim Sum Creations in the Heart of Hollywood

97 years after its founding, the TCL Chinese Theatre will start serving Cantonese-style Chinese food. It will start with an array of Dim Sum that ticket holders can eat at their seats, along with popcorn and typical candy snacks. Never before has non-snack food been allowed inside the theatre on a regular basis.  You can find these new delicacies in the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt located at 6925 Hollywood Boulevard, and check out the menu at the restaurant’s website

Renowned dim sum master Chef Tony, whose culinary journey spans four decades and two continents, has made his mark once again with the opening of Hollywood Dim Sum at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Chef Tony’s illustrious career began in Guangzhou, China, where he honed his skills before moving to Vancouver, Canada. There, he established the highly successful Yidong restaurant group, showcasing his expertise in Chinese cuisine.

Twenty years ago, Chef Tony brought his culinary prowess to the United States, opening the legendary Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead, California. Sea Harbour quickly became synonymous with exquisite dim sum, drawing enthusiasts from across the Southland.

Building on the triumph of Sea Harbour, Chef Tony expanded his influence by creating another popular chain of fusion dim sum restaurants, aptly named Chef Tony.

Now, Chef Tony brings his culinary magic to Hollywood with the inauguration of Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre, an establishment set to enchant diners with its delectable offerings.

Guests are invited to savor the freshly made, mouthwatering dim sum creations meticulously crafted by Chef Tony himself, earning him the title of the Godfather of Dim Sum in Los Angeles.

