Biden Signs Government Funding Bill with Ban on Pride Flags at Embassies

White House Vows Repeal Amid Controversy Over LGBTQ Provision

President Biden signed a huge government funding package on Saturday, which included a provision banning the flying of LGBTQ Pride flags over U.S. embassies, CBS News reported. However, the White House pledged to work towards repealing the provision on the same day.

The ban on flying the rainbow flag, symbolic of the LGBTQ equality movement, was tucked among various issues in the $1.2 trillion package to fund the government through September. The bill passed shortly after a midnight deadline on Saturday.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly used the Pride flag ban to secure votes for the bill in his chamber, according to the Daily Beast.

In response, the White House announced its intention to repeal the ban, affirming President Biden’s commitment to LGBTQ equality. “Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process essential for keeping the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” a White House statement read.

The administration highlighted its success in thwarting over 50 other policy riders targeting the LGBTQI+ community that Congressional Republicans attempted to insert into the legislation.

While the ban restricts the flying of Pride flags “over” U.S. embassies, it does not prohibit their display elsewhere on embassy grounds or inside offices, the White House clarified.

“It will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or to celebrate Pride,” the White House stated, referring to Pride month, which is typically celebrated in June with LGBTQ parades and events.