Massive Fire Engulfs West Los Angeles Commercial Building

Photo: Facebook

LAFD Responds to Blaze, Former Site of Shuttered Deli 

A fire erupted late Sunday night at a one-story row of commercial buildings in West Los Angeles, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at 2377 S Westwood Blvd around 11:31 p.m., with flames visible through the roof of the structure on March 14. The site was the location of the historic Junior’s Deli of Westwood, which closed in 2012. It was the second location of the restaurant after they moved from the original location in 1967. Junior’s was originally founded in 1959. 

Ninety firefighters from the LAFD worked for 1 hour and 19 minutes to bring the fire under control. They focused on defensive operations to access, confine, and extinguish the heavy flames within the building.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavky posted a statement on her social media: “My team and I have been in close contact today with LAFD and LAPD after a fire destroyed the old Juniors Deli building on Westwood Boulevard early this morning. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but I know that this news sits heavy with so many in our community.

Juniors was an institution. As a child, I went there most Sundays with my parents and grandparents. It was the place where you would meet your friends for the best seven-layer cake in town and get black-and-white cookies to go. This is a huge loss for the collective memory of Los Angeles.”

