March 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Woman Sentenced for $3.9 Million Fraud and Body Disposal Scheme with Elderly Victim

Photo: Getty Photos

Gruesome Attempt to Dispose of Victim’s Body in West Los Angeles Apartment

A San Fernando Valley woman has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for her role in a nearly $3.9 million fraud scheme, including disposing of a dead body to conceal the victim’s death, the Justice Department announced today.

Caroline Joanne Herrling, also known as “Carrie Phenix,” of West Hills, was sentenced late Friday by United States District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong. In addition to her prison term, Herrling was ordered to pay $3,887,051 in restitution.

Herrling, 44, was convicted of fraudulently obtaining ownership of real estate and money through identity theft and forged power-of-attorney forms. She was also found guilty of conspiring to dispose of a dead body to prevent the discovery of the victim’s death.

“This defendant’s misconduct was both greedy and grotesque, causing profound pain to the victims and their loved ones,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Frimpong said this victim was “a man and a human being,” but Herrling “did not see that” and instead treated him “like a cash register.”

According to court documents, Herrling and her co-conspirators targeted vulnerable victims by searching for properties in affluent neighborhoods that appeared unkempt. They identified houses with vulnerable victims who were unable to care for their properties.

In 2020, Herrling and her co-conspirators broke into the home of an elderly victim in Sherman Oaks, where the victim resided. After the victim’s death, Herrling and others in the conspiracy looted his assets and used forged documents to steal his real estate and financial accounts.

Law enforcement began investigating the case in October 2021 when neighbors reported the victim missing. Herrling attempted to conceal the victim’s death by pretending to act on his behalf while stealing his assets.

After learning of the police investigation, Herrling and her co-conspirators attempted to dissolve the victim’s body in chemicals in her West Los Angeles apartment and later dismembered it before disposing of the remains in San Francisco Bay.

Herrling pleaded guilty in March 2023 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and has been in federal custody since January 2023.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, with assistance from the Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Center.

Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Brown prosecuted the case.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City to Host Courageous Conversations Workshop For March This Week

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Event Created  by City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee The City of Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory...

Photo: LAX
News

Roadway Construction Alert at LAX: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Lane Restrictions Scheduled Nightly from March 17 to March 23 After this weekend’s closures of Century Boulevard, which frustrated travelers...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Firearms Found After Police Pursuit Ends in West Los Angeles Neighborhood

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Suspect Arrested Following Unintentional Discharge Incident A vehicle pursuit involving officers from the West Los Angeles Division on March 15,...

Photo: Total Wine & More
Food & Drink, News

Tensley Wines to Take Part in Wine Masterclass in Culver City

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Join Joey Tensley for an Exclusive Tasting Experience  Tensley Wines will participate in an exclusive Masterclass hosted by Total Wine...

Photo: Culver City Government
News

Culver City Council Approves Monument Signs, Affordable Housing Initiatives

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

City leaders greenlight static signs for Culver Steps The Culver City Council has greenlit two static monument signs aimed at...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FBI Seeks Victims of Alleged Online Exploitation Scheme Allegedly Run by Resident of Santa Monica

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Individuals Urged to Come Forward in Investigation of John Douglas Burch The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office is urging individuals to...
News, Video

(Video) Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD Responds to News of Nex Benedict’s Cause of Death

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, responds to the release of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Ruling on Nex...

Photo: The Auld Fella
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Auld Fella: Brentwood and Culver City’s St. Patrick’s Weekend Destination

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Join the Craic at The Auld Fella’s Celebrations: Dining, Drinking, Shenanigans If you are looking for an epic St. Patrick’s...

Photo: Venice Family Health Clinic
News

Venice Family Clinic Announces Inaugural HEART Gala to Celebrate Health and Art

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Event Honors Creative Community and Supporters of Vital Health Care Services Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit community health center dedicated...

Photo: A24
News

“Love Lies Bleeding” is Ripped: Actress Katy O’Brian Talks Love, Sex, and Vulnerability

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Katy O’Brian is a Breakout Star Who Shines in Loving and Hilariously Violent Crime Film English film director Rose Glass’...
News

IRS Launches Direct File Pilot of Free Filing Tool for Taxpayers in California, 11 Other States

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

Free, Convenient Online Tax Filing Option Now Available for Eligible Individuals The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the official launch...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Crack Down on DUIs During Weekend Spree

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Multiple Arrests Made Following Alcohol-Related Incidents Culver City Police reported multiple DUI arrests last weekend following incidents involving drivers suspected...

Photo: Official
Dining, News

MICHELIN Guide Unveils 10 New Culinary Stars in California, Anticipating 2024 Selections

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

9 Los Angeles Area and Beverly Hills Restaurants Featured as New Additions The prestigious MICHELIN Guide has announced the addition...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Roy Choi Brings Tacos Por Vida to LA With Soft Opening in Palms

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

The Lines Are Already Growing at This Newest Roy Choi Taco Stand Celebrated chef Roy Choi is celebrating the debut...

Photo: Facebook
News

Countdown to the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon: Road Closures Ahead

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Annual Marathon Comes with Saint Patrick’s Day Twist in 2024 Just three days from now, the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR