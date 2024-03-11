Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area

Fatal Incident In Dangerous Intersection, Car Flips Onto Its Roof

A multi-vehicle traffic collision in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Multiple media sources report that the accident occurred when a Mercedes Benz speeding through the intersection of South La Brea and Coliseum Street hit a car and flipped onto its roof after impacting other vehicles.

The incident, reported at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of 5048 W Coliseum Street, left two victims initially trapped in the wreckage. Despite efforts to extricate them, both individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The two other victims of the accident were treated for minor injuries, according to KTLA 5 News. Fire Station 94, under the jurisdiction of Battalion 18 in the South Bureau, responded to the scene. The collision occurred within Council District 10.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available.